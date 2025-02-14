GWM announces top 6 winners for ‘Drive Further, Win Bigger’ Fuel Efficiency Challenge

Great Wall Motor Malaysia (GWM) has finally announced the top six winners for their latest ‘Drive Further, Win Bigger’ Fuel Efficiency Challenge.

Here are the list of the winners:

Koh Hui Min: 1,204km

Lee Keat Teng: 1,127km

Hasif Radzi: 1,120km

The Harn Jian: 1,102km

Tan Cheng Yang: 1,101km

Mohd Syarizal bin Mohd Noor: 1,077km

Last January, GWM invited Haval H6 owners to participate in a unique challenge. The objective was to push the boundaries of the vehicle's fuel efficiency and see just how far the H6 could travel on a full tank of gas. The Top six winners will win a petrol card with a reward of RM 1 for 1 km.

The participation period is from 20 January to 9 February 2025, and the winner was recently announced on GWM’s social media page.