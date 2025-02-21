GWM Haval H6 HEV customers cover up to 1,204km on single tank of petrol

GWM Malaysia has announced the winners of the ‘Drive Further, Win Bigger’ GWM HAVAL H6 HEV Fuel Efficiency Challenge, which highlighted the impressive fuel economy of its popular hybrid SUV. The challenge, held from January 20 to February 9, 2025, encouraged HAVAL H6 HEV owners to maximize their vehicle’s fuel efficiency under optimal driving conditions.

Koh Hui Min from Kelantan emerged as the top winner, covering an impressive 1,204 km on a single tank, showcasing the HAVAL H6 HEV’s remarkable fuel efficiency. The top six winners achieved impressive distances ranging from 1,077 km to 1,204 km.

Since its launch in October 2024, the GWM HAVAL H6 HEV has quickly gained popularity among Malaysian SUV buyers. Equipped with a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), the vehicle combines an internal combustion engine with an electric motor, delivering 243 PS and 530 Nm of torque.

“We are proud to see our owners’ active participation and the excitement to go beyond what the GWM HAVAL H6 HEV is capable of,” reaffirms Cui Anqi, Managing Director of GWM Malaysia. “These remarkable achievements have proven this hybrid-powered SUV’s capacity to achieve better fuel economy without compromising on vehicle performance.”

With a fuel consumption rating of 5.8L/100 km, the HAVAL H6 HEV is capable of exceeding 1,000 km per tank, making it an ideal choice for consumers looking for a practical and fuel-efficient vehicle, especially with the upcoming RON95 fuel subsidy adjustments.

Building on the success of the first round, GWM Malaysia has launched a second round of the challenge, which runs from February 17 to March 9, 2025. In this round, the top six winners will be rewarded with a petrol card worth RM1 for every kilometer driven. Participants can register for the challenge on the official GWM website.