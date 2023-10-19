Editor's Pick
  4. ​​​​​​​GWM hopes to go CKD by signing MOU with EPBM - targeted commencement, 2024

​​​​​​​GWM hopes to go CKD by signing MOU with EPBM - targeted commencement, 2024

Auto News
 | 

​​​​​​​GWM hopes to go CKD by signing MOU with EPBM - targeted commencement, 2024

EP Manufacturing Berhad (EPMB) and Great Wall Motor Sales Malaysia (GWM Malaysia) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for local assembly and manufacturing of select GWM models in Malaysia. 

This marks a significant development in the Malaysian automotive industry. Pending final agreement, production is set to commence in 2024, with an estimated output of 20,000 units by 2028. Both EPMB and GWM express confidence in the long-term success of this collaboration.

Ahmad Razlan Mohamed, EPMB's Group Chief Executive Officer, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are pleased to embark on this strategic alliance with GWM, a strong pick-up brand in China,  and who has a strong global presence. We strive to foster a mutually beneficial collaboration  with GWM, which will contribute to the future growth of both brands.” 

GWM Malaysia's Managing Director, Mike Cui, excited with the agreement, said, "GWM Malaysia is delighted to witness the exciting moment together with EPMB, a reputable Tier-1 automotive supplier in Malaysia. As GWM’s first CKD project in ASEAN, and this will be  a significant footprint in GWM's global production landscape.”

The partnership will strengthen GWM's presence in ASEAN markets, supported by a comprehensive sales, after-sales, service, and maintenance infrastructure network.

 

Muhammad Syahnaz

Muhammad Syahnaz

Junior Content Writer

