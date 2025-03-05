Carlist.my
Editor's Pick
  Home
  News
  Auto News
  GWM Malaysia celebrates Ramadan with great deals – up to 25k savings

GWM Malaysia celebrates Ramadan with great deals – up to 25k savings

Auto News
 | 

In the sprit of Ramadan, GWM Malaysia is unveiling exclusive promotional offers and exciting rewards to elevate the ownership experience for new GWM buyers.  

The campaign, which runs until 31 March 2025, offers significant savings, extended warranties, and added benefits across its range of vehicles.

 

 

The GWM Ramadan Promotion includes: 

 

• 5 years of free maintenance for all GWM models covering parts and labour for the GWM ORA GOOD CAT, GWM ORA 07, GWM TANK 300, and GWM HAVAL H6 HEV.* 

• Savings of up to RM25,000, attractive low interest rates, and a complimentary home wall box charger with the GWM ORA GOOD CAT and GWM ORA 07.* 

• A 6 + 2-year full vehicle warranty (excluding wear and tear) for GWM ORA 07.* • A 6-year unlimited mileage warranty for the GWM Tank 300.* 

• 10,000 km of free mileage with the GWM HAVAL H6 HEV.* 

 

In addition to these promotions, GWM Malaysia runs an exclusive campaign for the GWM Tank 300 as well.

 

How to Enter: 

Step 1 — Test drive the GWM TANK 300 at any GWM Authorised Dealer 

Step 2 — Snap a photo together with the GWM TANK 300 and your sales consultant, then share it on your social media platform 

Step 3 — Scan the QR code provided at the dealer to submit a screenshot of your social media post 

New buyers who have booked and register a GWM TANK 300 by 31 March 2025, will also be entered into a lucky draw, with five winners securing a luxurious travel voucher worth RM8,888

 

For more info, visit GWM official website. 

