GWM Malaysia marks first anniversary milestone with exclusive rebate offer of up to RM 20,000!

Great Wall Motor (GWM) Malaysia is celebrating its first year in the Malaysian market with a special anniversary celebration. To express gratitude for the support of Malaysians, GWM is offering an exciting limited-time rebate of up to RM20,000 for customers who book a selected color variant of the ORA Good Cat in November.

There’s also festivities to celebrate the 1st year milestone, taking place from November 10 to 12 and November 17 to 19, 2023, at ARTBOX, Sunway Pyramid, from 3pm to 11pm, and everyone's invited!

In addition to the rebate, customers have a chance to win thrilling prizes, including a grand prize of RM18,888, Honor X9b smartphones, and Lubar Camping Packages, subject to successful booking in November and registration of the ORA Good Cat by December 31, 2023.

Visitors to the GWM Booth at ARTBOX in Sunway Pyramid open carpark can also participate in a lucky draw, offering the opportunity to win mystery prizes such as RM2,000 cash vouchers and GWM merchandise.

Over the past year, GWM has introduced the ORA Good Cat and unveiled models like the GWM Cannon, GWM Haval H6, and GWM Haval Jolion at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023 in MAEPS. The company has established 4S Flagship Centres nationwide, strengthening their network coverage, with the most recent center commencing operation in Kuala Lumpur, operated by CS Kiara Sdn Bhd.

Other locations include:

Subang USJ - Superhub Auto Services Sdn. Bhd. Kuala Lumpur (Jln. Ipoh) – CS Kiara Auto Sdn. Bhd. Kuala Lumpur (Sg. Besi) – Yuan Hui Auto Sdn. Bhd. (Coming soon) Puchong - Superhub Auto Services Sdn. Bhd. Serdang – Kuro EV Auto Sdn. Bhd. Bangi – G-Mart Corporation Sdn. Bhd. Seremban - Seremban Victory Credit Sdn Bhd. Penang – CS Euro Auto Sdn. Bhd. Kota Kinabalu – Seni Akasia Sdn. Bhd. (Coming soon) Kuching – YLH Autoworld Sdn. Bhd. Johor – Mjaya Sdn. Bhd. (Coming soon)

In fact, last month also saw the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between GWM and EP Manufacturing Berhad (EPMB), setting the stage for a CKD production facility in Melaka. This partnership will drive the local production of GWM's range of SUVs, pickups, and electric vehicles.

Mike Cui, Managing Director of Great Wall Motor Malaysia, expressed his pleasure in celebrating GWM’s first anniversary in Malaysia, saying,"It is with immense pleasure that we celebrate GWM’s first anniversary in Malaysia. Our unwavering commitment to delivering the best driving experience for Malaysians has been the cornerstones of our success."

So, mark your calendars and head on out to celebrate the milestone with GWM. Also, while you're at it, book yourselves an ORA Good Cat.