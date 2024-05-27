GWM Tank 300 in Malaysia est. price RM250k, 150 units booked, first hand owners get lifetime warranty

Since opening the order books, Great Wall Motors Malaysia has announced that over 150 pre-launch bookings have been made for GWM Tank 300 following its previews and, most recently, its appearance at the 2024 Malaysia Autoshow.

The figure bodes well in anticipation of the rugged SUV, which heralds the arrival of the off-road focused brand, which happens to be China’s #1 marque for this vehicle type.

As of right now, the choices for buyers in Malaysia of cars produced by GWM are relegated to their electric models from the ORA brand, namely the Good Cat (soon to be renamed to 03) and 07, but clearly that won’t be the case much longer.

Prices for the Tank 300 are expected to hover around the RM250,000 mark, which is a little less than what was indicated previously when the vehicle first made landfall.

As a show of thanks to these early customers, GWM has also announced a series of generous perks, specifically to the first 300 individuals to be owners in Malaysia.

Firstly, this includes a 5-year (or 100,000km, whichever comes first) service package inclusive of parts and labour. Secondly, they are offering an engine and transmission warranty for the lifetime of the vehicle (unlimited mileage). There will also be a mystery gift that will be announced during the Tank 300’s official launch.

Not much has changed terms of its expected specification, which features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine generation 220PS and 380Nm, reaching all four corners via an electronically-controlled part-time 4WD system and an 8-speed automatic.

True to its rugged looks and build, the Tank 300 is underpinned by a ladder frame chassis, high ground clearance, mechanical front and rear differential locks, steep ramp angle capability to tackle challenging gradients, and a wading depth of 700mm.

In out brief time spent with the model at last week’s Autoshow, we came away impressed at how well appointed the interior was, contrasting quite dramatically with its exterior and off-road capability, fitted with plush materials and well equipped with tech.

With deliveries expected to start this July following an expected Q2 2024 launch, there’s still time to get your name in for the Tank 300 should you be interested in the aforementioned early bird goodies. We’ll have more as the launch date nears.