Great Wall Motors Malaysia has announced that GWM Tank 300 has accrued more than 300 bookings since the order books opened this year.

“GWM Tank 300 in July 2024, which have received an overwhelming response from Malaysian consumers. We are proud to announce that the off-road SUV champion in China has exceeded more than 300 bookings in the short period since its launch in Malaysia,” said its Managing Director, Cui An Q

This mid-size SUV is powered with 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 220 hp and 380 Nm, with drive delivered via an 8-speed automatic transmission and a dual-speed, electronically- controlled part-time 4WD system.

The Tank 300 features a ladder frame chassis, high ground clearance, mechanical front and rear differential locks, and a steep ramp angle for handling difficult gradients. It also boasts a wading depth of 700mm.

Prices for the Tank 300 are expected to be around RM250,000 and GWM also offers various perks, such as a 5-year (or 100,000km, whichever comes first) service package inclusive of parts and labour. They also offer an engine and transmission warranty for the lifetime of the vehicle (unlimited mileage).