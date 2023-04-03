Hari Raya luxury car rental craze returns once again for 2023

This year is no different, as people flock to luxury rental car companies to rent out the most blinged-out vehicles they can afford for the upcoming Hari Raya.

While the Hari Raya celebration follows nearly a month-long period of fasting which encourages spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and empathy, some just can't resist flexing on the big day, especially when it comes to cars.

It is quite common for people to "flex" or show off their wealth and success during Hari Raya, and one way of doing this so is by having a flashy or luxurious car, which can be seen as a status symbol.

To facilitate this action, some have even gone as far as spending RM8,000 a day just so that they can get their Raya Car. According to Kosmo, it's not only just a few that are doing this cause several car rental companies around the Klang Valley are fully booked for Raya.

Among the high-end luxury vehicles being rented are the usual suspects like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, but people are stretching as far as Lamborghini, McLaren, Ferrari, Ford Mustang as well as Nissan Skylines to get their Raya car fix.

According to AHMJ Luxury car rental company, the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire luxury MPVs are the most popular cars, cause 100 of their luxury MPVs have already been booked for two to seven days.

According to the report in Kosmo, AHMJ's Managing Director, Azam Junuh said all of his company's luxury rental cars have already been booked by urban dwellers who want to return to their Kampung this Hari Raya.

"The MPVs are being rented to bring large families on a long journey back to their Kampung."

"There are individuals who are willing to pay up to RM4,999 a day just to drive a Lamborghini Huracan, while RM3,999 for a Nissan Skyline R35 GTR," he said.

Another luxury rental car company said that all of their luxury cars had been booked, and people were willing to spend up to RM7,999 a day for a Lamborghini Aventador and RM4,999 for a Lamborghini Huracan or Mercedes-Benz G63.