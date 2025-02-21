Harmony Auto opens Denza 1S outlet in KL, Johor soon

Denza, the highly-anticipated battery-powered electric vehicle (BEV) brand, is officially making its mark on the Malaysian automotive landscape with the opening of its first dealership in the bustling heart of Kuala Lumpur (KL), courtesy of Harmony Auto – a global auto retailer renowned for its excellence in customer service.

The new Denza showroom, strategically situated in the iconic Atlan Tower on Jalan Ampang and will also launch a new 3S centre in Skudai, Johor soon.

BYD Asia-Pacific Auto Sales Division General Manager Liu Xueliang said the introduction of Denza celebrates their commitment to bring advanced EV technology to Malaysia market.

“From our preliminary market research, the Denza D9 is well-received and is aligned with the increasing market demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions and premium electric vehicles,” she said.

Harmony Auto's new Denza showroom offers customers a premium, modern experience, combining the latest technology with high-quality finishes. The 5,500 sq. ft. space can accommodate up to six vehicles, providing ample opportunity for customers to view the Denza D9.

Customers can relax in the comfortable customer lounge, sip coffee from the in-house bar, and browse a variety of merchandise, while expert product advisors are on hand to answer any questions about the vehicle. Designed to attract up to 500 visitors per week, the showroom provides a stylish and welcoming environment for customers to explore the Denza D9.

The launch of the very first Denza Harmony Auto dealership in Malaysia comes in preparation for the Denza D9 fully electric Multi-purpose Vehicle (MPV) official launch taking place on 21 February. Harmony Auto serves as one of Denza’s retail and distribution group.

The Denza D9 is currently open for bookings. An early bird discount was revealed at the Denza Harmony Auto showroom launch in anticipation for the official Denza D9 vehicle launch