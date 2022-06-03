Reminder: Heavy Vehicles Are Banned At Peak Hours In KL City - JPJ

In case you weren’t aware, the same slow moving big vehicles that could be the cause of your daily driving frustrations are probably already banned from being out there on the roads.

That is, of course, if the conditions for time and location are met. Traffic…it’s bad out there, getting worse. If you’re a Klang Valley commuter, the roads only seem to be increasing in congestion as the weather stays nice and clear.

In a statement posted to social media, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) has responded to the torrent of complaints from motorists that have cited an unacceptable level of road congestion, reminding us that there are laws and restrictions already in place (and have been for a long time) to bar heavy vehicles from further clogging up the roadways.

Specifically, all operators and drivers of heavy vehicles - such as goods vehicles - should know that those with a ‘Berat Dengan Muatan’ (or laden weight) that exceeds 7,500kg are prohibited from entering the city centre during peak hours.

But with that said, if the reports are true that at least a few particularly bad traffic jams were caused by or obviously made worse by the presence of heavy vehicles, why hasn’t the JPJ been steadfast in its enforcement of this long-standing law? Merely ‘reminding’ the perpetrator is a far cry from actually taking action to prevent and deter them from repeating it.

This ‘peak hour’ period is defined as between 6.30am until 9.30am and 4.30pm to 7.30pm on all days, but we’re pretty sure any of us can recall a time when we have seen heavy vehicles out when and where they shouldn’t be, so clearly there is little regard for the law.

According to the JPJ, any party found in violation of this can be issued a compound fine by the PDRM traffic wardens or JPJ enforcer personnel of not more than RM300 or charged in court where it could balloon to as much as RM2,000.

So far as which exact roads are these heavy vehicles not allowed to enter during those ‘peak’ hours, the department also has included a very useful listing of them all:

Time Restriction:

Morning - 6.30am to 9.30am

Evening - 4.30pm to 7.30pm

All roads within the Kuala Lumpur City Centre

Jalan Segambut

Jalan Istana

Jalan Tun Razak

Jalan Sentul

Jalan Kuching from Taman Wahyu, Jalan Ipoh to City Centre

Jalan Genting Klang from TAR College to City Centre

Jalan Cheras from Taman Midah to City Centre

PLUS Highway from R&R Rawang to Kuala Lumpur

PLUS Highway from Bukit Raja Toll Plaza, Klang to Kuala Lumpur

Time Restriction:

Evening Only - 4.30pm to 7.30pm