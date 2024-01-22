Editor's Pick
  Here's how much you have to pay for PDRM Saman according to the traffic offences

Here's how much you have to pay for PDRM Saman according to the traffic offences

Insights
 | 

Here's how much you have to pay for PDRM Saman according to the traffic offences

Getting fined by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) isn't a good addition to your day. In a bid to be more cautious in their everyday driving, some folks find it more helpful to know how much are the fines for certain violations.

Different offences carry different fines and to ensure that you're always behaving on the roads, the authorities have set up multiple ways to catch offenders from hidden officers, roadblocks, speed cameras, and more.

pdrm police fine summons price malaysia

Below is the list of major traffic offences and the accompanying fines should you be caught red-handed in doing so. Do take note that the compounds issued by PDRM may differ from time to time, particularly when there's a period when they offer discounts.

1) Offense (A)

  • Speeding (Exceeding 40 km/h from the set limit)
  • Making a 'U' turn in a prohibited area.
  • Inefficient brakes
  • Stopping in a yellow box
  • Disobeying 'No Entry' signs
  • Failing to obey traffic lights
  • Not wearing a seatbelt
  • Cutting in line (queue cutting)
  • Using the emergency lane
  • No driving license

Fine rates for all types of vehicles:

  • 1 – 15 days = RM150
  • 16 – 30 days = RM200
  • 31 – 60 days = RM300

Fine rates for motorcycles under 250cc:

  • 1 – 15 days = RM100
  • 16 – 30 days = RM150
  • 31 – 60 days = RM300

pdrm police fine summons price malaysia

2) Offense (B)

  • Lights not on
  • Brake lights not working
  • Not installing lights
  • Not installing side mirrors
  • Carrying unsuitable items in the vehicle

Fine rates for all types of vehicles:

  • 1 – 15 days = RM100
  • 16 – 30 days = RM150
  • 31 – 60 days = RM250

Fine rates for motorcycles under 250cc:

  • 1 – 15 days = RM50
  • 16 – 30 days = RM100
  • 31 – 60 days = RM150

pdrm police fine summons price malaysia

3) Offense (C)

  • Expired driving license
  • Absence of PUSPAKOM inspection for commercial vehicles
  • Failure to transfer ownership
  • Failure to display the 'P' plate

Fine rates for all types of vehicles:

  • 1 – 15 days = RM70
  • 16 – 30 days = RM120
  • 31 – 60 days = RM150

Fine rates for motorcycles under 250cc:

  • 1 – 15 days = RM40
  • 16 – 30 days = RM70
  • 31 – 60 days = RM120

pdrm police fine summons price malaysia

4) Offense (D)

  • Speeding (Exceeding 40 km/h from the set limit)
  • Taxi driver not using the meter

Fine rates for all types of vehicles, including motorcycles under 250cc:

  • 1 – 60 days = RM300

pdrm police fine summons price malaysia

Original Compound Prices According to Offense

  • Not wearing a helmet – RM100
  • Dangerous lane cutting – RM150
  • Driving in the emergency lane – RM150
  • Running a red light – RM150
  • Traffic obstruction – RM150
  • Making a 'U' turn in a prohibited area – RM150
  • Non-functional vehicle signal lights – RM100
  • Prohibited parking – RM150
  • Prohibited lane cutting on the highway – RM150
  • Exceeding speed limit (exceeding 40 km/h from speed limit) – RM300
  • Exceeding speed limit (below 40 km/h from speed limit) – RM150
  • Not wearing a seatbelt – RM150
  • No vehicle/motorcycle license – RM150
  • Driving while using communication devices – RM150
  • Not displaying "P" Front/Back – RM70

Before you head out on the road, it's always a good idea to make sure that your car is in good working condition. Keep all these rules in mind and before you know it, you'll arrive at your destinations summons-free. Drive safe!

PDRM SUMMONS PDRM saman price PDRM road fine PRDM fine
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

