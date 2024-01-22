Here's how much you have to pay for PDRM Saman according to the traffic offences

Getting fined by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) isn't a good addition to your day. In a bid to be more cautious in their everyday driving, some folks find it more helpful to know how much are the fines for certain violations.
Different offences carry different fines and to ensure that you're always behaving on the roads, the authorities have set up multiple ways to catch offenders from hidden officers, roadblocks, speed cameras, and more.
Below is the list of major traffic offences and the accompanying fines should you be caught red-handed in doing so. Do take note that the compounds issued by PDRM may differ from time to time, particularly when there's a period when they offer discounts.
Fine rates for all types of vehicles:
Fine rates for motorcycles under 250cc:
Fine rates for all types of vehicles, including motorcycles under 250cc:
Before you head out on the road, it's always a good idea to make sure that your car is in good working condition. Keep all these rules in mind and before you know it, you'll arrive at your destinations summons-free. Drive safe!
Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.