Here's how much you have to pay for PDRM Saman according to the traffic offences

Getting fined by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) isn't a good addition to your day. In a bid to be more cautious in their everyday driving, some folks find it more helpful to know how much are the fines for certain violations.

Different offences carry different fines and to ensure that you're always behaving on the roads, the authorities have set up multiple ways to catch offenders from hidden officers, roadblocks, speed cameras, and more.

Below is the list of major traffic offences and the accompanying fines should you be caught red-handed in doing so. Do take note that the compounds issued by PDRM may differ from time to time, particularly when there's a period when they offer discounts.

1) Offense (A)

Speeding (Exceeding 40 km/h from the set limit)

Making a 'U' turn in a prohibited area.

Inefficient brakes

Stopping in a yellow box

Disobeying 'No Entry' signs

Failing to obey traffic lights

Not wearing a seatbelt

Cutting in line (queue cutting)

Using the emergency lane

No driving license

Fine rates for all types of vehicles:

1 – 15 days = RM150

16 – 30 days = RM200

31 – 60 days = RM300

Fine rates for motorcycles under 250cc:

1 – 15 days = RM100

16 – 30 days = RM150

31 – 60 days = RM300

2) Offense (B)

Lights not on

Brake lights not working

Not installing lights

Not installing side mirrors

Carrying unsuitable items in the vehicle

Fine rates for all types of vehicles:

1 – 15 days = RM100

16 – 30 days = RM150

31 – 60 days = RM250

Fine rates for motorcycles under 250cc:

1 – 15 days = RM50

16 – 30 days = RM100

31 – 60 days = RM150

3) Offense (C)

Expired driving license

Absence of PUSPAKOM inspection for commercial vehicles

Failure to transfer ownership

Failure to display the 'P' plate

Fine rates for all types of vehicles:

1 – 15 days = RM70

16 – 30 days = RM120

31 – 60 days = RM150

Fine rates for motorcycles under 250cc:

1 – 15 days = RM40

16 – 30 days = RM70

31 – 60 days = RM120

4) Offense (D)

Speeding (Exceeding 40 km/h from the set limit)

Taxi driver not using the meter

Fine rates for all types of vehicles, including motorcycles under 250cc:

1 – 60 days = RM300

Original Compound Prices According to Offense

Not wearing a helmet – RM100

Dangerous lane cutting – RM150

Driving in the emergency lane – RM150

Running a red light – RM150

Traffic obstruction – RM150

Making a 'U' turn in a prohibited area – RM150

Non-functional vehicle signal lights – RM100

Prohibited parking – RM150

Prohibited lane cutting on the highway – RM150

Exceeding speed limit (exceeding 40 km/h from speed limit) – RM300

Exceeding speed limit (below 40 km/h from speed limit) – RM150

Not wearing a seatbelt – RM150

No vehicle/motorcycle license – RM150

Driving while using communication devices – RM150

Not displaying "P" Front/Back – RM70

Before you head out on the road, it's always a good idea to make sure that your car is in good working condition. Keep all these rules in mind and before you know it, you'll arrive at your destinations summons-free. Drive safe!