Here's the RM99,888 JMC Vigus Pro White Series for all you SME business owners

Angka-Tan Motor Sdn Bhd (ATM) has launched its latest pickup truck workhorse offering in the form of the locally-assembled 2023 JMC Vigus Pro White Series.

Available in Arctic White, the latest variant in the JMC Vigus Pro series is designed to cater to business owners in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in terms of value for money. For RM99,888 (OTR without insurance), that's really competitive in the 4x4 automatic pickup truck segment.

Labelled as the "All-Essential Workhorse", the JMC Vigus Pro White Series is fitted with the same PUMA 2.0L TDI diesel engine mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission that churns out 141PS and 340Nm of torque. Other powertrain highlights include a manual mode and a BorgWarner four-wheel-drive system.

The White Series also comes with air-breathing fabric seats as compared to the leatherette seats found in the Premium Series. For just under RM100k, the JMC Vigus Pro White Series also comes with a three-year warranty (or 100,000km, whichever comes first).

For those who want to get the Premium Series, it comes with other extras such as DVR, tinting, door visor, kicking plate, and tailgate assist together with a five-year warranty (or 150,000km).

Angka-Tan Motor also announced that the JMC Vigus Pro Premium Series is now available in a new colour option called Metal Grey. Other optional accessories are also available to kit out the Vigus Pro such as roller shutters or canopy that comes with a one-year accessory warranty.