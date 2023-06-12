Highest bid for vehicle number plate ever: Sultan of Johor acquires FF1 for RM1.2 Million, setting new record

Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar paid RM1.2 million for the FF1 number plate.

The vehicle registration number from the FF series received overwhelming response during its bidding through JPJ eBid last May, successfully generating profits exceeding RM35.4 million.

This was announced by the Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke, through his official Facebook page recently after presenting the symbolic FF 1 number plate to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, who is the proud owner of this unique special number.

"His Majesty graciously paid the government RM1.2 million for this special number. For the record, the payment of RM1.2 million is the highest value ever collected by the government for the registration of a vehicle number plate!" said Loke.

At the end of May, Loke announced that the registration number series from Putrajaya had achieved the highest collection in the history of JPJ registration numbers, totaling RM34,296,327.

During that time, according to him, the FF 8 registration number received the highest bid value of RM950,000, followed by FF 9 valued at RM911,999. Meanwhile, the FF series registration numbers that also received the highest bids were FF 3 (RM639,000), FF 2 (RM638,000), and FF 7 (RM633,000).

Previously, His Majesty the Sultan of Johor also obtained the registration numbers 'F 1' and 'V 1', each valued at RM836,660 and RM990,000, respectively. Both registration numbers are among the top 20 most expensive vehicle registration numbers to date. It seems that the registration number 'FF 88', valued at RM510,000, has dropped from its previous position in the top 20 chart after the RM1.2 million FF 1 registration number surpassed the previous top spot held by Malaysia 1 (RM1,111,111).