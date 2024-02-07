Highways declared toll-free on Feb 8th, 9th in celebration of Chinese New Year 2024

In celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year on February 10th, 2024, the Malaysian government, through the Works Ministry, has announced a toll-free passage for Class 1 vehicles, encompassing private vehicles, across highways on February 8th and 9th.

The toll exemption spans from the first minute of Thursday, February 8th, to the last minute of Friday, February 9th that encompasses the majority of time when Malaysians are expected to hit the highways on their hometown journeys.

As disclosed by the ministry, this gesture carries a substantial financial commitment of approximately RM42.99 million in lost revenue to highway concessionnaires.

We can only presume cost was also the reason behind the decision to limit the toll-free days to the 2 days preceding the CNY celebrations but not for the days of nor the observed public holiday on Monday, 12th of February.

This waiver extends to all toll booths nationwide for Class 1 vehicles (privately owned), with the exception of those at the country's frontiers, namely Tol Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Plaza Tol Tanjung Kupang in Johor.

To fully capitalise on this toll-free period, the ministry has encouraged travellers to plan their journeys ahead of time, heed travel time advisories (TTAs) as they are released, ensure ample rest, and maintain sufficient credit balances in their respective Touch 'n Go cards and/or eWallets, if only as a precaution.