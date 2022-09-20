Honda Malaysia Issues Recalls For Honda City Hybrid & Civic - 702 Units Affected

Honda Malaysia has issued an official recall for two of its model offerings - the 2021 Honda City Hybrid and the 2022 Honda Civic.

A total of 702 units have been identified due to two particular issues that are needed to be resolved as a precautionary safety measure. This involves 630 units of the 2021 Honda City Hybrid and 72 units of the 2022 Honda Civic.

Inactive ADAS front camera

The first recall issue pertains to the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) camera that is fitted on the front windscreen. It has been identified that the cars involved in the recall may have their ADAS camera not functioning properly.

If this is the case, it may cause the ADAS to be inactive while driving. This particular issue has been detected in a total of 630 units of the Honda City Hybrid 2021 year model.

Incomplete welding for driver seat slide adjuster

The second issue posted by Honda Malaysia's official recall revolves around the issue of an incomplete welding point for the driver seat's slide adjuster.

If left unfixed, it may cause the seat to not be in a fixed position while driving and may compromise the driver's seatbelt protection. In this particular case, a total of 72 units of the Honda Civic 2022 year model have been identified.

Free of charge for inspection, repair & replacement

Honda Malaysia will inform all affected customers via notification letters and advise them to book an appointment with any of its authorised dealers upon receiving the letter.

All matters related to the inspection repair, and replacement in this particular recall activity will be free of charge.