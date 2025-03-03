Honda Malaysia on track to launch 3 BEVs in 3 years, starting with the e:N1 for 2025

In addition to confirming 3 launches for 2025 alone, Honda Malaysia has revealed bold plans to introduce a new battery electric vehicle (BEV) model each year for the next 3 years, starting with the Honda e:N1 later this year, that being a fully electric variant of the popular Honda HR-V.

While the e:N1 would prove to be the ideal model to let Malaysians dip their toe into the world of EVs from the Japanense brand, it does remain to be seen what other such electric vehicles are on the cards for a Malaysian launch as, quite frankly, there isn’t exactly an abundance of them even in other markets internationally.

Things will have to pick up fast as the e:N1, which is already available in Thailand via leasing, will be the first of three BEV models Honda Malaysia aims to roll out by 2027. Though the two other models remain undisclosed, there is speculation that they could be part of Honda’s upcoming 0 Series lineup.

The 0 Series, which includes dedicated-platform BEVs, had only been recently been previewed in the opening weeks of 2025 at CES in Las Vegas with concept models for a sedan and an SUV. They do both look quite a ways off from a full production model, though both are expected to go into production by 2026, meaning its Malaysian debut will need to be fast-tracked to around 12 months from wherever it first emerges in showrooms (likely the United States), assuming no delays therein.

Back to the first BEV Honda to arrive in Malaysia, the e:N1 comes equipped with a 68.6 kWh battery that delivers a range of up to 500 km (NEDC) or 412 km (WLTP). Its front motor generates 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque, enabling the e:N1 to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 7.7 seconds. It supports fast charging with 78 kW DC charging and 11 kW AC charging.

Honda Malaysia has not yet confirmed whether its future BEVs will be locally assembled or fully imported. This is an important consideration, as current incentives for fully-imported (CBU) EVs are still due to expire by the end of this year, and tax breaks for locally-assembled EVs will only apply through 2027.