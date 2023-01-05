Honda Malaysia sold over 80,200 vehicles in 2022

Honda Malaysia recorded over 80,200 vehicle sales in 2022, which surpassed its initial target of 80,000 units.

This also means that Honda Malaysia was able to retain its position as the number 1 car brand in the 'Non-National Passenger Vehicle' segment for nine consecutive years - a magnificent achievement since 2014.

51% sales increase compared to 2021

COVID-19 has been tough for almost everyone in the past couple of years, Honda Malaysia included. Their recovery, however, has been on a positive note as they reported a 51% total sales increase in 2022 compared to 2021.

The numbers would've been greater if it weren't for issues like part shortages and chip supplies that affected almost all car manufacturers around the world. Despite all that, Honda Malaysia recorded its highest sales month back in March 2022 with over 10,500 units sold.

Honda City contributed 36% of total sales

While Honda Malaysia may have had some sales boost thanks to a couple of very interesting model launches last year like the new Honda Civic in January and HR-V in July, the brand's most popular model remains the City sedan.

Contributing around 36% of total sales in 2022, the City sedan was closely followed by the City Hatchback at 20% and the HR-V at 14% of the total sales for last year. 2023 will most likely be a stronger year, especially with the high interest in the new Honda Civic FE range.