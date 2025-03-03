Honda Malaysia to launch 3 models in 2025, including e:N1 BEV and HR-V facelift

Honda Malaysia (HM) has announced plans to launch 3 new models in 2025, as confirmed by the company's Managing Director and CEO, Hironobu Yoshimura, during its annual media gathering.

The first of these models is the already launched Civic facelift, which kickstarted Honda's 2025 campaign earlier in January. The facelift brings refreshed design elements and features to reinvigorate the popular sedan’s already strong appeal.

In addition, and at long last, Honda Malaysia plans to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) in Malaysia this year - the e:N1 - which was most recently previewed at the 2024 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS). Though Honda has pioneered its e:HEV hybrids into the mainstream and will imminently introduce a fully-electric model, its cars with the automaker’s e:PHEV plug-in hybrid do not seem to part of their rollout for Malaysia or the ASEAN region.

“Aligned with our 2025 business direction, we are set to energise the market with the debut of our first BEV, the e:N1. This model exemplifies Honda’s advanced BEV features, while also introducing the Company’s initial EV technology to the Malaysian market. The e:N1 is poised to captivate customers with its distinctive positioning, backed by Honda’s extensive experience and wide network of after-sales support,”

“The introduction of the BEV is a key component of the Company’s business strategy, building upon Honda’s global electrification approach and establishing a strong foundation for Honda Malaysia’s electrification journey. It paves the way for our three-year plan to introduce three new BEV models to the Malaysian market by 2027. Beyond expanding the Company’s product line-up, this initiative emphasises Honda’s commitment to reinforcing our prominent and unique position in the industry,” said Yoshimura-san.

While local specifications of the e:N1 coming to our shores have yet to be details, we know from neighbouring markets that it offers a range of 500 km (NEDC) or 412 km (WLTP) as driven from a single front-mounted electric motor producing 204PS and 310Nm of torque that enables a 0-100km/h sprint in 7.7 seconds, fed by a fairly large (relative to vehicle size) 68.6kWh battery.

The third and final model due out this year is likely to be the HR-V facelift, which does bring cosmetic sprucing up to the interior and exterior, albeit minor. Its powertrain spread of a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC, 1.5-litre VTEC Turbo, and 1.5-litre e:HEV, however, are expected to be carried over unchanged.

Following a minor model change in Thailand late last year, the HR-V, which was launched in Malaysia in July 2022, will turn 3 this year and is aptly due for a facelift. This update should help the B-segment SUV remain competitive in a growing market segment and perhaps bring welcome upgrades to the popular model such as the Google services integration first brought to the Civic.