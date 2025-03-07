Honda S7 EV SUV launch in China, rival to Xpeng G6, BYD Sealion and Tesla Model Y: up to 476hp, 770Nm, 650km CLTC

Honda has launched the Honda S7 EV SUV in China, with a starting price of 259,900 yuan, which is around RM159k.

The electric crossover is from the Dongfeng-Honda joint venture and was initially introduced in China under the newly formed Ye brand last year. However, the brand seems to have been dropped for some unknown reasons.

This model boasts the brand’s new design with large Y-shaped headlights and a thin LED strip. Other features of the Honda S7 include retractable door handles, five-spoke wheels, a sleek roofline, and optional side-view cameras. From the back, the Honda S7 has a large roof spoiler and vertically aligned taillights with an LED element between them.

Dimensions of the Honda S7 are 4750mm long, 1,930mm wide and 1,625mm tall, which is shorter than its rival Tesla Model Y. However, the wheelbase of the Honda S7 is longer, which is 2930mm. It also has 19-inch wheels, and the top-trim adopts 21-inch wheels.

The Honda S7 debuts with a boldly futuristic interior, featuring a 24-inch portrait-oriented display and a 9.9-inch LCD instrument cluster for a full-tech dashboard. Adding to the striking visuals is a 41.9-inch augmented reality head-up display, while heated seats and steering wheel enhance comfort. For an immersive listening experience, the Honda S7 boasts 8 standard speakers, with a 16-speaker Bose-branded setup available in the top-trim model.

Powertrain-wise, there are few options available. The rear-wheel-drive Honda S7 boasts a single electric motor in the rear axle with a peak power output of 200 kW (268 hp) and 420 Nm. It is powered by the ternary NMC battery pack with a capacity of 89.8 kWh. This model has a CLTC range of 650 km.

Meanwhile, the Honda S7's 4WD variant gets two electric motors, 350 kW with 469 hp and 770 Nm. This variant speeds up to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. The battery is the same, with a capacity of 89.8 kWh. Its range reaches 620 km under CLTC conditions. This battery pack can be charged to 80 percent in 36 minutes.

Boasting an impressive 40,000 Nm/degree torsional rigidity, the Honda S7 body is designed with durability and strength in mind. The vehicle also prioritizes the safety of its passengers with a total of 11 airbags, ensuring that all occupants are well-protected in case of unexpected situations. Its chassis features the continuous damping control system, which offers superior stability and handling, complemented by the double wishbone independent suspension in the front and the five-link independent suspension at the rear axle.

The Honda S7 entered China in two trim levels. Its entry-level RWD version is priced at 259,900 yuan (RM159k). The top-trim 4WD model costs 309,900 yuan (RM190k).

Not to forget. Soon, Honda will also launch the electric sibling of the S7 called Honda P7. The GAC-Honda joint venture will manufacture this model.

So in Malaysia, which one will we get to see first? It’s the matter of time to find out.