Hong Leong Yamaha Motor organises 25th Balik Kampung Road Safety Campaign

Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM) has launched its 25th Balik Kampung Road Safety Campaign in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Being no strangers to doing their part in motorcycle road safety, HLYM and their efforts for the past 25 years is nothing short of amazing. The first stop for this year's road safety campaign was organised at the Universiti Teknologi MARA main campus in Shah Alam, Selangor, in collaboration with the Malaysia Motorcycle Scooter Dealers' Association (MMSDA).

According to Hong Leong Industries (HLI) Group Managing Director, Dato' Dr Jim Khor, "At HLI, we prioritise product safety as a key focus area in our sustainability pillar. As a subsidiary of HLI, HLYM’s Balik Kampung Road Safety Campaign is core to our social responsibility in advocating and driving awareness of safe riding to our customers."

"At the same time, as a motorcycle manufacturer, we have a major role to play in promoting safe riding awareness within our communities. We hope that this campaign will inspire like-minded industry players to embark on similar programmes for their customers to enhance road safety awareness overall in the country," added Dato' Dr Jim.

Apart from organising various activities like free motorcycle checkups, free helmet trade-ins from participating partners, and even safety riding courses, over 200 authorised Yamaha Quality Service centres will offer free motorcycle service for the first 48 customers each day until the end of the campaign.

Additionally, the Yamaha Balik Kampung Road Safety Campaign will conduct its university outreach efforts to several local universities in Johor, Perak, and Kedah this week. Those who participate will also stand a chance to win a brand-new Yamaha EZ115 in their lucky draw contest.

Ride safe and have a blessed Hari Raya Aidilfitri, folks!