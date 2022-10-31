How to check your recommended GE15 voting time via MySPR Semak

Malaysia's 15th general election or GE15 is taking place on 19 November 2022, and it's highly recommended that you check your status via MySPR Semak.

Since it'll be a Saturday, most of us will most likely make the travel back to our hometowns or designated polling stations on the day itself or the day before. To ensure that the process is as smooth as it can be, MySPR Semak offers some useful information that you can use to your advantage.

*Image credit: Code Blue

Recommended time to vote

The MySPR Semak website will show the individual's recommended time to go out to the voting station within a span of two hours. The one that you see below is a snippet of the individual's information, and the one highlighted in red is the one you should keep your eyes on. To get this, click this MySPR Semak website link and key in your identification number.

Hopefully, a majority of folks who are planning to vote on 19 November 2022 can refer to this to ensure a much shorter processing time from the moment you leave the house up until the vote is cast and you get your finger purpled like Thanos. This piece of info sheet can also be saved or printed for fellow voters to bring to your designated polling station.

Make sure your cars are in good condition

Apart from the usual advice of making sure your Touch 'n Go cards and eWallets are topped up, it's also imperative to you make sure that your cars or vehicles are in optimum condition to travel (which is something that you should be aware on a regular basis, anyway).

We've prepped a simple guide for you to refer to for things like tyre condition, brakes, lights, oil levels, and fluids to check on before making that trip back to your hometown. For more information on this, CLICK HERE.