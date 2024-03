Here’s a quick guide on how to renew your "lesen" online with the MyJPJ App in Malaysia, including app registration, FAQs, and more. Let's find out how and how to do it.

Hi there, is your driver's license expiring soon, or already expired (hope you’re not driving today)? If you’re looking for one of the fastest ways to renew it, then you came to the right place. Besides renewing it at the post office or Road Transport Department (JPJ) office, or through MyEG and JPJ mySIKAP websites, now we can renew our “lesen” easily on the MyJPJ app. This article will walk you through the step-by-step guide and a little background of it. Read more down below.



The Initiative of Driving License Renewal via MyJPJ App

Starting 1 February 2024, Malaysians can renew their driving license using the Road Transport Department’s MyJPJ app.

Transport Minister YB Anthony Loke announced that whoever opted for the digital driving license, aka the e-Lesen Memandu Malaysia (e-LMM) will get a rebate of RM5.00 upon renewal. This offer is only valid until 31 December 2024.

Furthermore, road users can now drive without presenting their physical driving license and road tax. Since 10 February 2023, all Malaysian private vehicle owners can use the JPJ Public Portal or MyJPJ phone application to present the Digital Road Tax (e-LKM) and Digital Driving License (e-LMM). Even a screenshot of their online data works too and all these can be accessed and checked online by the authorities.

How to register for the MyJPJ App

Before you can renew your license digitally, you will first need to register yourself for the MyJPJ app. Here is a guide on how you can register for the MyJPJ app:

Download the MyJPJ app Google PlayStore: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jpj.jpj_info

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/my/app/myjpj/id6443821311 Click on ‘DAFTAR AKAUN BARU’ Enter your no. MyKad / MyPR / MyKAS Enter the relevant information Full Name

Mobile Number

E-mail Upon successful registration, a temporary password will be sent to your email Log in to the app using your User ID (MyKad number) and temporary password Select three (3) security questions to be answered Set your new password Log in to the MyJPJ app with your User ID and new password

How to renew “lesen” in MyJPJ App

Now that you are finally a MyJPJ app user, you can proceed to renew your license digitally and hassle-free. Just follow these steps for the MyJPJ app renew license:

Click ‘Profile’ or 'Profil' on the bottom right of the app

Click 'Competent Driving License' or ‘Lesen Memandu Kompeten’ Scroll down and click 'Renewal' or ‘Pembaharuan’ Select the following: Jenis Lesen: Type of license

Tempoh: The renewal duration

Mod digital: Select ‘YA’ if you would like the digital copy ONLY, or ‘TIDAK’ if you would also like a physical copy (Note: Digital copy only will give you a RM5 rebate)

Cara Bayaran: Select your mode of payment Click ‘BAYAR’ Fill up your credit card/debit card information and click ‘Proceed’ Input your MSOS and click ‘Submit’ Once you see a pop-up that says ‘Berjaya’ and ‘Papar Resit’, your license has been renewed

There are other ways to renew your driving license other than using the MyJPJ App, and if you are interested to know more, click here to find out more.



What is the Price of Renewing Your Driving License in Malaysia?

The price of renewing a Class A or A1 license is RM2 per annum.

The price of renewing a Class B2, B, and C license is RM20 per annum.

The price of renewing a Class D (car driving license) and above which is RM30 per annum.

Here are the prices of Class D driving license renewal in Malaysia below:

Validity Period Price for Renewing a Car Driving License (D Class) 1 Year RM30 2 Years RM60 3 Years RM90 4 Years RM120 5 Years RM150 6 Years RM180 7 Years RM210 8 Years RM240 9 Years RM270 10 Years RM270 (Discounted)

RM30 discount or 10% off will be given to those who opt for the 10-year license renewal.



FAQ: What you should know about renewing your driving license via the MyJPJ App

Is it compulsory to download the MyJPJ app?

No, it is optional for road users to have a digital copy of their driving license and road tax.

Will I be fined if I fail to present my digital roadtax and driving license?

No, the authorities are able to verify your roadtax and driving license status with their equipment.

Do I still need to pay for my driving license and road tax once it has expired?

Yes, it is compulsory to renew a license and roadtax, but it is no longer compulsory to have a physical copy.

What about the elderly or disabled individuals who are unable to use a smartphone?

It is not compulsory to have a digital copy of your driving licence and roadtax. Either a digital copy OR a physical copy is acceptable.

Why should I use the MyJPJ App?

The MyJPJ app is a great one-stop platform for Malaysian road users to conveniently manage tasks related to JPJ anytime and anywhere. Below are some services provided in the MyJPJ app:

1. Bid your car plate number

2. Check the latest car plate number by JPJ

3. View your driving license information

4. View your roadtax information

5. View your driving test results

6. Check for summons

7. Check for vehicle blacklist