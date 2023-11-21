Hyundai Ioniq 5 ASEAN Tour to cover 2,751km across five countries

Hyundai Motor Company has kicked off their latest "Go Far with Zero Worries" Ioniq 5 ASEAN Tour.

Five Hyundai Ioniq 5 EVs are planned to cover 2,751km across five countries within Southeast Asia which started on 20 November 2023 in Singapore. The flag-off today will see them travelling through Malaysia before entering Thailand and covering Cambodia before ending the trip in Vietnam on 30 November 2023.

The convoy consists of three EVs from Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS) and the other two from Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI). The aim? To showcase the Hyundai Ioniq 5's long-distance capabilities as well as reliability.

All 24 participants will also have the pleasure of exploring over 20 iconic destinations such as the Penang Heritage Walk and Cambodia's Bayon Temple. Another part of the tour is to promote the Ioniq 5's V2L (vehicle-to-load) function - a feature that allows the car to power electrical products from laptops to charging mobile phones.

For those who are interested in getting their very own Hyundai Ioniq 5, there are three variants on offer starting from RM207,808 to RM270,408 with driving ranges up to 430km (WLTP).

Alternatively, you can also check out our review of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the video, below.