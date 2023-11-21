Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Electric Vehicle EV
  4. Hyundai Ioniq 5 ASEAN Tour to cover 2,751km across five countries

Hyundai Ioniq 5 ASEAN Tour to cover 2,751km across five countries

Electric Vehicle EV
 | 

Hyundai Ioniq 5 ASEAN Tour to cover 2,751km across five countries

Hyundai Motor Company has kicked off their latest "Go Far with Zero Worries" Ioniq 5 ASEAN Tour.

Five Hyundai Ioniq 5 EVs are planned to cover 2,751km across five countries within Southeast Asia which started on 20 November 2023 in Singapore. The flag-off today will see them travelling through Malaysia before entering Thailand and covering Cambodia before ending the trip in Vietnam on 30 November 2023.

hyundai ioniq 5 asean tour 2023

The convoy consists of three EVs from Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS) and the other two from Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI). The aim? To showcase the Hyundai Ioniq 5's long-distance capabilities as well as reliability.

hyundai ioniq 5 asean tour 2023

All 24 participants will also have the pleasure of exploring over 20 iconic destinations such as the Penang Heritage Walk and Cambodia's Bayon Temple. Another part of the tour is to promote the Ioniq 5's V2L (vehicle-to-load) function - a feature that allows the car to power electrical products from laptops to charging mobile phones.

hyundai ioniq 5 asean tour 2023

For those who are interested in getting their very own Hyundai Ioniq 5, there are three variants on offer starting from RM207,808 to RM270,408 with driving ranges up to 430km (WLTP).

Alternatively, you can also check out our review of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the video, below.

 

Related Tags
Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 5 ASEAN Tour Hyundai Ioniq 5 ASEAN Tour 2023 Hyundai Go Far with Zero Worries
Print
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now