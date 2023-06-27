Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV debuts in the Philippines - RM318,700

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV has finally made its first ASEAN appearance in the Philippines earlier this week.

In conjunction with the first anniversary of Hyundai Motor Philippines, they organised the Hyundai Mobility Experience over at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall Activity Center alongside the brand's partnership with the latest Spider-Man animated movie, Across the Spider-Verse.

*Image credit: Hyundai Motor Philippines

As of now, there's only one variant of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV being offered in the country - the GLS 2WD Long Range. As for the pricing, customers in the Philippines can cop one for Php 3,798,000, which is around RM318,700.

That's quite a price tag considering the fact that this particular variant is fitted with a single electric motor to the rear axle that produces 229PS and 350Nm of torque. That is then paired with a 77.4kWh battery pack which offers a driving distance of up to 545km.

*Image credit: Hyundai Motor Philippines

Hyundai Philippines also mentioned that when the Ioniq 6 is connected to a 350kW DC charger, a 10%-80% battery charge state can be achieved in just 18 minutes. And just like the Ioniq 5, it also comes with the vehicle-to-load (V2L) function which allows the users to charge any electric devices which can be useful during power outages, camping trips, or just a quick charge when you're off the grid.

With the first ASEAN arrival done and dusted, we can expect the Hyundai Ioniq 6 to arrive here in Malaysia possibly within the final quarter of 2023. No news on variants and pricing just yet, but we can expect it to be somewhere higher in the Hyundai Ioniq 5's price range which starts from RM207,808 to RM270,408.