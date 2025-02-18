Hyundai Ioniq 9, biggest ever Hyundai, 7-seater EV twin to the KIA EV9

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 has officially launched in its birthplace, Korea, and it’s making waves as Hyundai’s longest vehicle ever—yes, even longer than the 10-seater Staria. Built on the same E-GMP platform as its sibling, the KIA EV9 (which launched in Malaysia mid-last year), the Ioniq 9 offers a distinctly different take on the large, three-row family SUV.

Hyundai’s design philosophy for the Ioniq 9, dubbed ‘Aerosthetic,’ combines innovation, futuristic flair, and aerodynamic efficiency. The result? A vehicle with gentle yet pronounced arches, clean lines, and a sleek, flowing bodywork that sets it apart from its Korean sibling, the EV9.

But where the Ioniq 9 truly shines is on the inside. Up front, you’ll find the slidable Universal Island 2.0 console, which not only offers extra storage but also allows you to walk through the first row of seats.

Tech-wise, it mirrors the EV9 with a familiar panoramic curved display sitting on a floating dashboard. And for the audiophiles, the base model comes with an 8-speaker setup, while the higher spec boasts a premium 14-speaker Bose sound system to keep every passenger entertained.

The real game-changer, however, is the middle row of seats. Thanks to the E-GMP platform, the Ioniq 9 boasts a completely flat floorbed across all three rows, creating a seamless and spacious interior. The first and second row seats can also recline completely flat, offering unparalleled flexibility for comfort.

Like the EV9, the Ioniq 9 can be configured as a 6- or 7-seater. Opt for the 6-seater, and you’ll get fully articulating middle-row seats, allowing passengers to face each other for a more social ride.

Connectivity is another strong suit, with USB-C ports delivering up to 100kW of power across all three rows—enough to charge every iPad in the family. And with Hyundai’s signature Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature, you can power virtually anything on the go, from camping gear to small appliances.

In Malaysia, the KIA EV9 boasts :

99.8kWh battery

Dual electric motors producing 380hp and 700Nm

A range of 647km

0-100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds