Hyundai has unveiled a facelift version of the Ioniq 6 at the Seoul Mobility Show, and it certainly looks a lot sleeker while retaining the streamlined shape of the model we’re all familiar with.

Hyundai IONIQ 6

The refreshed electric sedan includes a thoroughly revised front fascia and one of the most peculiar parts of the model was the headlights.

Hyundai has given the new IONIQ 6 a major headlight overhaul, bidding farewell to the odd dual-lamp setup of its predecessor. Taking a page from the Sonata’s styling playbook, the EV features a sleek and stylish split-light arrangement, with LED daytime running lights positioned atop the bumper and complemented by separate headlamps positioned lower down.

Hyundai has maintained the signature ‘Mindful Cocoon’ concept in the IONIQ 6’s interior, elevating the design to new heights of comfort and usability. The cabin features a revamped steering wheel and refined door trim materials, ensuring a premium and tactile driving experience.

Hyundai has also reworked the center console’s layout, placing greater emphasis on practicality and improving the overall functionality of the controls. Even the climate control display has been enlarged, making it easier to navigate and adjust to your liking, a testament to the brand’s commitment to a seamless user experience.

The IONIQ 6’s interior design upgrades are subtle but strategic, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable driving experience. Attentive observers will notice small but notable changes, such as a fresh three-spoke steering wheel, a repositioned window switch, and the addition of convenient USB ports.

While no technical details have been officially released, these revisions signal Hyundai’s commitment to refining even the smallest details of its latest electric sedan.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 N Line

Hyundai Motor also teased the forthcoming IONIQ 6 N during its presentation at the Seoul Mobility Show, hinting at the arrival of a true high-performance electrified streamliner in the future.

For those seeking an exhilarating thrill ride, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is sure to turn heads. Drawing inspiration from the RN22e concept, the highly-anticipated electric sedan features a bold new rear end design, highlighted by a striking fixed rear wing, unique LED taillights, and a host of other N-branded elements.

While no official power figures have been released yet, rumors suggest that the Ioniq 6 N may inherit the potent dual-motor system from its Ioniq 5 N sibling, potentially unleashing a staggering 641 hp.



To note, Hyundai IONIQ 6 is also available in Malaysia with four variants of the fully-electric model:

IONIQ 6 Lite RWD: RM219,888

IONIQ 6 Plus RWD: RM249,888

IONIQ 6 MAX RWD: RM289,888

IONIQ 6 MAX AWD: RM319,888