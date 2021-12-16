Hyundai Palisade Officially Launched - Two Engine Options, Seven And Eight Seater Configuration, Hyundai SmartSense, From RM329k

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors has officially launched the 2022 Palisade, Hyundai's answer to an E-segment SUV, priced from RM329k

First introduced globally at the tail end of 2018, the Palisade is Hyundai's flagship premium 7-seater SUV that rides on a bespoke new chassis which is 13.7% stronger than its current Santa Fe SUV. Not only is it one of the strongest Hyundai's ever built, but it is also considered to be the perfect combination of comfort, style and functionality.

Low Yuan Lung, Managing Director of HSDM said, “The Hyundai Palisade is designed with a wide range of cutting-edge features that offer practical usage. The perfect combination of comfort, style and functionality presents enjoyment for in city as well as countryside drives. The recent range of new launches place Hyundai on a strong footing as we solidify our position as a premium choice, driven by innovative expertise.”

It is offered in four different variants, a petrol-powered seven/eight-seater or diesel powered seven/eight-seater. The seven-seater features captain style seats while the eight features the typical three-seat arrangement at the second row.

The price of the four variants are as follow:

R 2.2 CRDi turbo diesel engine (HTRAC AWD)

EXEC 7 - RM 348,888

EXEC 8 - RM 328,888

Lambda II 3.8 GDI V6 petrol engine (2WD)

LUXE 7 - RM 358,888

LUXE 8 - RM 338,888

The petrol variant is powered by an Atkinson-cycle 3.8-litre V6, dual CVVT, direct-injected engine rated at 291 HP at 6,000 RPM and a peak torque of approximately 355 Nm's at 5,000 RPM. On the other hand, the Diesel engine is the same R 2.2 turbo diesel engine found in the Santa Fe, offering 197 HP at 3,800 and a peak torque of 440 Nm between 1,750 - 2,750 RPM. All engines are paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission, as seen in most Hyundais.

The petrol variants will only be driven by the front wheels, while the diesel variant is an all-wheel-drive vehicle that comes with Hyundai's HTRAC, an intelligent multi-mode system that provides all the benefits of all-wheel-drive traction when additional grip is needed with the efficient fuel-economy numbers of front-wheel drive in normal conditions.

Apart from the differences in the drivetrain, seating, and engine options, the main distinction between the petrol and diesel variants are its safety gear, where the diesel variant only gets Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Blind Spot Collision Avoidance (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist( RCCA).

The petrol variants come with Hyundai's full suite of SmartSense safety systems, which include:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)

Forward Collision-Avoidance Warning (FCW)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Lane Follow Assist (LFA)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Lead Vehicle Departure Warning (LVDA)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Rear Occupant Alert

Smart Cruise Control

Safe Exit Alert (SEA)

Rear view display while driving.

Looks-wise, the Palisade sets off its masculine look via the 3-dimensional chrome mesh cascading grille. It is flanked and complimented by some vertically connected 3D LED DRLs, which run from the top of the front end to the bottom.

As with most Hyundai SUVs these days, the main lights are located at the bumper and not at the top. All the lamps from the low beam, high beam and positioning lights are lit up by LEDs.

According to Hyundai, the striking side silhouette reinforces the strong and luxurious styling of the Palisade. The character line stretches along the body panel from the front lights all the way to the rear. The half-mirror type chrome trim used in the Palisade also gives the SUV a cool sophistication.

On the inside, the Palisade is laced with tech and premium materials, including a 7-inch TFT LCD instrument cluster, 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heads-up display, dual deck control system, 12-way powered driver's seat and 8-way powered passenger seats. All variants also get wireless phone chargers and powered tailgates.

Other noticeable features are its 6-airbags, three-zone independent control fully automatic air conditioning, and Blind-Spot View Monitor.

The second-row seat has also been designed to aid accessibility, as it features a smart one-touch button that helps with the third-row entry and folding of the second-row seats. The second-row seats can also be folded via some switches at the boot, giving the Palisade more practicality.

Currently, there is limited stock for the Palisade, but if you wish to order one and customise it, the maximum lead time for the order is around six months, but Hyundai reckons they will get it to you in three.

There are five exterior colours available, including Timeless Black, White Cream, Lagoon Silver, Steel Graphite and Moonlight Cloud. On the inside, the colour options include Black Leather, Burgundy (Nappa Leather), and Warm Grey (Nappa Leather). The Burgundy interior and Moonlight Cloud exterior are only available for the seven-seater configuration.

All variants come with a standard warranty of 2 years or 50,000 km (whichever comes first).

Optional upgrades are available for the above variants by adding RM 11,000 (for LUXE 7 and LUXE 8) and RM 12,000 (for EXEC 7 and EXEC 8) to enjoy an upgrade of the vehicle’s warranty to 5 years or 300,000 km (whichever comes first) and free service maintenance of 3 years or 50,000 km (whichever comes first).

For those interested in experiencing the versatile Hyundai Palisade, it is available for viewing at the Hyundai Ara Damansara showroom at Sime Darby Motors City as well as at the Hyundai Old Klang Road, Gurney Paragon and Skudai showrooms.