Along with the new facelifted Ioniq 6, Hyundai has just introduced the 2nd iteration of the NEXO fuel cell electric vehicle SUV at the Seoul Mobility show in Korea.

Just like its predecessor, the new NEXO is a compact SUV similar in size to its gas cousin – the Hyundai Tucson. But thanks to the ‘Art of Steel’ design philosophy, the car now looks far more imposing, bold, and larger than its predecessor.

The interior sports a very similar layout to the Tucson with the same double layer console design and a similar 12.3” instrument cluster and infotainment display running along the dashboard. The biggest noticeable difference would be the digital side mirrors instead of physical side mirrors on the doors.

Showing off the new fuel cell powertrain is what Hyundai is most proud of in the NEXO. Both the capacity and output of the battery has doubled from 1.56kWh to 2.64kWh and 40kW to 80kW respectively. The hydrogen tanks that power the fuel cell stacks have also increased in capacity from 6.33kg to 6.69kg.

Along with the improved power electronics system, the system now has a total output of 190kw (previously 135kw) key performance figures are as follows:

- 201hp

- 350Nm

- 0-100km/h in 7.8 sec

- FWD

Thanks to the improved power, it will be the first Hyundai fuel cell EV to boast a towing capacity of 1 tonne.

Exciting power aside, the new NEXO has a targeted driving range of 700+ km with the standard 18-inch wheels. With the car being powered by hydrogen, Hyundai assures that drivers would only need 5 mins to fill the car up. Since the car runs on electricity, it will also benefit from the V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) feature that is available in many of Hyundai’s electric vehicles.

The new Hyundai Nexo is expected to start selling globally later this year. With the old Nexo having made its debut in Malaysia 7 years ago, hydrogen-powered fuel cell fans can expect to see this new offering in our Markets soon.