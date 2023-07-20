Hyundai unveils the boldly transformed All-New Santa Fe

Hyundai Motor Company has just unveiled the exhilarating all-new Santa Fe, a fifth-generation midsize SUV that wants to take you on an epic journey.

Breaking away from convention, the powerful-looking new SUV has undergone a lifestyle-based design overhaul, making it the ultimate companion for both urban and outdoor escapades, while catering to the latest trends shaped by big data.

The all new Santa Fe features a robust, yet delicately detailed exterior design, accentuated by a high hood, bold fenders, and the striking H-shaped headlamps that create an air of grandeur. Inspired by the great outdoors, the all-new Santa Fe flaunts its adventurous spirit with a boxy shape and a distinctive silhouette, courtesy of its lengthened wheelbase and wide tailgate area.

Hyundai wants this SUV to command attention with a unique presence, perfectly harmonizing style and functionality.

The all-new Santa Fe also boasts a cleverly designed, extended tailgate that opens up a world of possibilities. This feature transforms the rear into a terrace-like haven, where it invites owners to relish the great outdoors whenever they please.

Its fully foldable second- and third-row seats offer unmatched flexibility, providing best-in-class interior space for you to unleash your wanderlust with ease.

On the inside, The new Santa Fe was designed to feature a refined interior that complements the SUV's rugged exterior. Emphasizing horizontal and vertical lines, the dashboard and air vents are adorned with the iconic H-motif design, offering a sense of openness and a unique sensibility.

The Panoramic Curved Display elevates the experience with a seamless connection between the 12.3-inch digital cluster and infotainment system, delivering both luxury and enhanced visibility for the driver.

Crafted with sustainable materials, the all-new Santa Fe makes a statement not just in nature but in urban settings too. From brightly coloured seats to soft-touch wood-patterned garnish and delicate Nappa leather seats with intricate embroidery, every detail exudes sophistication and style.

Inspired by the beauty of natural light, both the interior and exterior colours breathe life into the all-new Santa Fe, infusing every drive with inspiration and vitality. Whether you're navigating the city streets or venturing into the great outdoors, this SUV is ready to embrace every adventure with open arms.

Excitement is building, and the world eagerly awaits the all-new Santa Fe's grand premiere in August on Hyundai's YouTube channel. The all-new Santa Fe should set new standards for Korean SUVs and captures the hearts of adventurers and thrill-seekers worldwide.