Indonesia Moving To MLFF Tolls By End Of 2023 - Transition Starts Soon

Indonesia transitions to a multi-lane free-flow system - full implementation by 2023. A full two years before Malaysia.

According to a report by Kompas.com, Indonesia is transitioning from traditional toll roads to a multi-lane free-flow system (MLFF).

When will the MLFF roll out start?

The gateless electronic toll collection system, better known as MLFF, will be introduced on toll roads at the end of this year and fully implemented by 2023.

The country's director-general of land transportation, Budi Setiyadi, said he hopes that the contactless cashless payment system can be implemented soon so that motorists have a smoother journey on toll roads.

According to Setiyadi, the matter had been brought up to relevant parties, such as the toll road regulatory agency (BPJT), and hoped that the system, which is currently being tested and on trial, can be implemented within the stipulated time.

"Hopefully, the implementation can be sped up because it had been done quickly in some other countries," he told Kompas.com.

According to the report, BJPT targets the implementation of MLFF in Java and Bali by the end of 2022.

How does MLFF work?

The system, which allows vehicles to pass through the gateless electronic toll system between speeds of 40 and 50km/h, is provided by a Hungarian company, Roatex through the local firm PT Roatex Indonesia Toll Systems.

The implementation of the system is expected to avoid long queues at tolls, shorten travel time, and increase efficiency levels.

According to the report, MLFF uses global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology, allowing transactions through smartphone applications.

Picture credit: KOMPAS.COM

The global positioning system (GPS) will determine the location of the vehicle through satellite tracking, as well as matching maps that will operate through a centralized system.

When the vehicle passes the toll road, the map matching operation will end, and the system will calculate the fare.

While our neighbours are trying to quickly move to a gateless electronic toll system, we are still transitioning to an RFID system and are only expected to move to an MLFF system by 2025.

When will Malaysia move to MLFF?

In September 2021, it was announced that a trial Multi-Lane Free Flow system would be installed at Besraya KM5.5 (Northbound) where it is expected to collect data for three months starting in early 2022.

As stated by the Ministry of Works (MoW) in the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) blueprint, the trial process is an important initiative to ensure highways are free from congestion through better traffic infrastructure.



