Introducing the Hello Smart App: Your new sidekick for all things Smart!

With the impending launch of Smart #1 drawing closer - scheduled to be in Q4 2023, Smart Malaysia's has launched a savvy new app called Hello Smart app that's gonna take your driving experience to the next level. You can customize your car, find charging spots and you can chat with other Smart owners. Get ready for a ride that's about to get a lot smarter and convenient.

The four tabs that help simplify the experience for Smart #1 owners

Discover tab - Your EV news hub:

Stay up to date with EVs latest buzz, events, and even join the owners community. Access digital brochures, you'll get instant notifications to keep you in the loop and even be part of a community.

Vehicle tab - Your car's personal assistant

Customize your ride, calculate monthly expenses, and even apply for loans – all at your fingertips, making ownership easier and hassle free! Get real-time updates on your vehicle's vital stats like battery status and charging progress. Ever wished you could start your AC from your home? Well, now you can! Take command of it all - from your doors to your windows - it's all at your fingertips!

e-Mall tab - Shoppers heaven

Go on a shopping spree for official smart gear and accessories, all in one convenient place. The Hello smart App brings you a one-stop-shop experience, where you can explore and snag everything that complements your Smart vehicle. From stylish merchandise to handy accessories, it's all right at your fingertips. Elevate your smart experience and redefine your driving journey.

Profile tab - Command center

A quick glance in the Profile tab in the Hello smart App serves as your command center, providing an overview of all its functions. It offers a range of options for you to personalize the app and tailor it to your preferences, making it uniquely yours.

Zhang Qiang, the CEO of smart Malaysia, believes in strengthening the bond between smart vehicle owners and their smart rides. "The Hello smart App is not just an innovation, it's an experience that'll make you enjoy your EV to the max."

Exciting features in the app

Live charging map & navigation system

The Hello Smart App boasts an exceptional feature - its integrated Charging Map. Say goodbye to wrong turns and looking up "EV charging station near me". Locate station, initiate, and pay for charging, all in one app. Smart Malaysia offers a hassle-free solution for Smart #1 owners to effortlessly locate, initiate, and complete charging processes.

One-stop service home charging solution

Setting up your charging station for your ride has become super simple and convenient. This feature simplifies the entire process of purchasing, installing, and scheduling appointments for SmartCharge Home Chargers for your home and save valuable time.

Community engagement

Connect with fellow smart enthusiasts, share stories, and rack up loyalty points. With the Hello Smart app's community engagement feature, you can connect with other EV owners, share your experiences, and exchange information. It's not just about owning a Smart vehicle, it's about being part of a passionate community. So, not only are you connecting with a community, but you're also earning rewards along the way. It's a win-win situation for every Smart app users out there!

The Hello smart app is not just an app, it's your passport to a smarter, more connected journey. Embrace the future of Smart driving and make your ride truly yours. Download it now from your favorite app store and get smart!



