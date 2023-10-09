Introducing the new all-in-one app from Toyota: The Toyota MY App 

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has introduced the Toyota MY app, available for iOS and Android devices. Previously, Toyota owners had two apps - the Toyota Drive for service appointments & the Toyota 24Seven for roadside assistance. Now, this new app brings together features from the Toyota Drive and Toyota 24Seven apps into one easy-to-use platform. Moving forward, Toyota customers can access information about their vehicles, schedule service appointments and request 24/7 roadside assistance all from the new Toyota MY App.

According to Datuk Ravindran K., President of UMW Toyota said of this new app, "Toyota practices the philosophy of ‘kaizen’, which means continuous improvement. This extends not only to the design and manufacturing of vehicles but also to our customer experience and touchpoints."

In addition to its practical features, the app also serves as a central hub for the latest Toyota news and promotions. It will be UMWT's primary digital platform for introducing new innovations and enhancements. Customers can also view their Loyal-T membership points in the app.

With the introduction of the Toyota MY app, both the Toyota Drive and Toyota 24Seven apps will be phased out.

Datuk Ravindran K. emphasized, "By simplifying vehicle management, the Toyota MY app enables us to offer an even more efficient ownership experience and allows owners to enjoy their cars more, aligning perfectly with our commitment to customer satisfaction. This app represents a significant step towards the future of how we deliver services to our valued customers, and we're excited to further develop the potential it holds for new innovations and enhancements,"

For existing Toyota Drive users, a simple update will transition the app into the new Toyota MY app. They can then access the new app with a quick and easy setup process by simply logging in using their current registered email address.

New Toyota customers are also encouraged to register their details at the Toyota outlet upon vehicle purchase to facilitate account creation.

Download the Toyota MY app today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.



