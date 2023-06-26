IONIQ 5 N completes last testing at Nürburgring - Engine roars and gear shifts sound absolutely authentic

Hyundai is back at the Nürburgring for the final phase of testing for its electrifying masterpiece, the IONIQ 5 N. This all-electric model is set to make its world premiere soon with N's three performance pillars: Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability, and Everyday Sportscar.

With the fusion of Hyundai's Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and N's motorsport expertise, the IONIQ 5 N aims to deliver uncompromising performance, redefining the N brand. It offers a thrilling EV-specific driving experience while showcasing cutting-edge technology.

To ensure enduring performance on the track, the IONIQ 5 N leverages advanced software in conjunction with motorsport-bred hardware. Efficient heat management, essential for EVs, is achieved through enhanced cooling systems, including a specialised radiator packaging and battery chiller.

The vehicle introduces innovative features like N Battery Preconditioning and N Race, enabling drivers to optimize battery temperature and energy consumption. The powerful braking system, with industry-leading regenerative braking, provides precise control and impressive deceleration forces.

Hyundai N also addresses the desire for driver feedback in EVs with N Active Sound + and N e-Shift. These features emulate the sound and gearshift sensations of ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) cars, enhancing the overall driving experience.

The IONIQ 5 N's intense testing regimen at the Nürburgring has reached its 10,000 km milestone, demonstrating exceptional endurance. Another 10,000 km durability test awaits before production, ensuring the vehicle's mechanical robustness and intelligent software functionality.

Anyway, it's best to just watch the video that Hyundai has provided, as it really does give you a better impression of the N Active Sound + and N e-Shift.

The global debut of the IONIQ 5 N will take place at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed, where Hyundai N will make its first appearance.

The event promises an exclusive N stand, the unveiling of the IONIQ 5 N on July 13, and thrilling hill climb demonstrations featuring various N vehicles.