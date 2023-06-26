Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Free Download – iCar Asia Limited
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. IONIQ 5 N completes last testing at Nürburgring - Engine roars and gear shifts sound absolutely authentic

IONIQ 5 N completes last testing at Nürburgring - Engine roars and gear shifts sound absolutely authentic

Auto News
 | 

IONIQ 5 N completes last testing at Nürburgring - Engine roars and gear shifts sound absolutely authentic

Hyundai is back at the Nürburgring for the final phase of testing for its electrifying masterpiece, the IONIQ 5 N. This all-electric model is set to make its world premiere soon with N's three performance pillars: Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability, and Everyday Sportscar.

With the fusion of Hyundai's Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and N's motorsport expertise, the IONIQ 5 N aims to deliver uncompromising performance, redefining the N brand. It offers a thrilling EV-specific driving experience while showcasing cutting-edge technology.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Nürburgring

To ensure enduring performance on the track, the IONIQ 5 N leverages advanced software in conjunction with motorsport-bred hardware. Efficient heat management, essential for EVs, is achieved through enhanced cooling systems, including a specialised radiator packaging and battery chiller.

The vehicle introduces innovative features like N Battery Preconditioning and N Race, enabling drivers to optimize battery temperature and energy consumption. The powerful braking system, with industry-leading regenerative braking, provides precise control and impressive deceleration forces.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Nurburgring

Hyundai N also addresses the desire for driver feedback in EVs with N Active Sound + and N e-Shift. These features emulate the sound and gearshift sensations of ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) cars, enhancing the overall driving experience.

The IONIQ 5 N's intense testing regimen at the Nürburgring has reached its 10,000 km milestone, demonstrating exceptional endurance. Another 10,000 km durability test awaits before production, ensuring the vehicle's mechanical robustness and intelligent software functionality.

Anyway, it's best to just watch the video that Hyundai has provided, as it really does give you a better impression of the N Active Sound + and N e-Shift.

The global debut of the IONIQ 5 N will take place at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed, where Hyundai N will make its first appearance.

The event promises an exclusive N stand, the unveiling of the IONIQ 5 N on July 13, and thrilling hill climb demonstrations featuring various N vehicles.

 

Related Tags
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Hyundai Malaysia Electric Vehicle Performance EV Hyundai N
Print
Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party