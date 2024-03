Chery Malaysia has unveiled the Extra Peace of Mind package tailored for new purchasers of the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro. Priced at RM11,600, this optional add-on aims to ensure a worry-free ownership experience for the initial seven years.

This package encompasses the replacement of various scheduled maintenance components such as engine oil, oil filter, coolant, brake fluid, air filter, spark plug, oil washer, and transmission oil. The company asserts that customers could potentially save up to RM2,750 on servicing expenses over the span of seven years.

It's worth noting that this warranty can still be obtained separately for RM2,000 if the RM11,600 package inclusive of maintenance items isn't preferred.

Customers have the option to include the RM11,600 cost of the extra Extra Peace of Mind (PoM) package into their hire purchase repayments. To provide a clearer perspective, let's examine a comparative table showcasing monthly loan repayment amounts over 9, 7, 5, and 3 years, with and without the inclusion of the Peace of Mind package:

(Repayment figures calculated assuming a 10% deposit and a interest rate of 3.0%)

Chery Omoda 5 (H) - RM118,800 Loan Duration With PoM package (+RM11.6k) Without PoM package 9 years RM 1,380.07 RM 1,257.30 7 years RM 1,690.54 RM 1,540.16 5 years RM 2,249.40 RM 2,049.30 3 years RM 3,553.40 RM 3,237.30

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro - RM159,800 Loan Duration With PoM package (+RM11.6k) Without PoM package 9 years RM 1,813.98 RM 1,691.22 7 years RM 2,222.08 RM 2,071.69 5 years RM 2,956.65 RM 2,756.55 3 years RM 4,670.65 RM 4,354.55

Unlike the Extended Warranty package which merely extends the vehicle warranty, the Peace of Mind package does impact the cost of long term maintenance, promising to cover all servicing over a 7-year (or 84 month) period.

Following Chery’s breakdown of cost for routine periodic servicing, the initial calculation does make it seem like the PoM package is costlier over the long term, even compared to a buyer that only added Extended Warranty package.

Model Servicing, 7 years (+ EWP) PoM Package Difference Omoda 5 RM 9,444 RM 11,600 RM 2,155.40 Tiggo 8 Pro RM 9,494 RM 11,600 RM 2,105.80

However, it’s important to note that the Peace of Mind package serves as a safeguard against inflation or price increases for labour and/or parts and fluids, ensuring that customers' investments retain their value over time.

Another benefit here is the ability to spread the cost of maintenance across the duration of your loan period with Chery guaranteeing the fulfilment of pre-paid service packages, further cementing their commitment to customer satisfaction.