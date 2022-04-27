Is The Ora Good Cat EV Finally Going On Sale In Malaysia?

Two units of the Ora Good Cat EV have been spotted in Port Klang and our intelligence tells us that brand owners, Great Wall Motors are gearing up for a launch in Q3, 2022.

One of the most eagerly awaited EVs in Malaysia - spy shots, articles of the Ora Good Cat in Malaysia is hardly newsworthy but this time industry sources inform us that Great Wall Motors are finally putting the wheels in motion for a Q3 launch of the Ora Good Cat in Malaysia. Great Wall Motors are also lining up to launch its pick-up, the Poer in Malaysia around the same time.



Image credit: Dinesh Rajagopal, MYEVOC Facebook

It would serve as a good re-introduction of the GWM brand in Malaysia, especially with all the buzz generated around the Ora Good Cat.





Image credit: Dinesh Rajagopal, MYEVOC Facebook

To recap here's what we know about the Ora Good Cat so far:

Ora Good Cat Specifications

Based on the ‘GWM Lemon’ platform, the car features a front-wheel-drive layout with its single 143PS and 210Nm electric motor sitting above the front axle. Supplying charge is a lithium-ion battery, of course, but buyers will be able to choose between capacities of 47.8kWh and 63.1kWh depending on the market.

Power: 143PS, 210Nm

Battery size: 47.8kWh or 63.1kWh

Range: 400 kilometres (47.8kWh) or 500 kilometres (63.1kWh) (NEDC)

Charging time:

47.8 kWh: 0-80% in 45 minutes (60kW DC Fast Charging), 8 hours full charge (AC charging 6.6kW)

63.1 kWh: 0-80% in 1 hour (60kW DC Fast Charging), 10 hours full charge (AC charging 6.6kW)

Top speed: 152 km/h

Besides that, the Good Cat offers a rather stylish and premium interior, which highlights dual-screen infotainment and digital instrument cluster combo similar to the Mercedes-Benz MBUX system as well as a central rotary drive controller. The interior looks pretty plush too, with hints of premium-ish switchgear and upholstery detailing.

The Good Cat is supplied with impressive driver assistance systems which AEB, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert and the company’s proprietary intelligent self-parking suite.

Ora Good Cat Price

The Ora Good Cat has three variants on offer in Thailand and retails for:

Tech: 828,500 baht (RM103,613) Pro: 898,500 baht (RM112,371) Ultra: 1.0385 million baht (RM129,880)

Prices for the Ora Good Cat listed above are after the last round of EV incentives announced in Thailand. Both the Tech and Pro variants come with the 47.8kWh battery while the top of the range Ultra variant comes with the 63.1kWh battery.

Will the Ora Good Cat be that harga mesra rakyat EV when it is launched in Malaysia? Sama-sama kita tunggu launching!