Isuzu D-Max Low Ride 1.9L 4x2 manual is here in Malaysia –price starts at RM92k

Isuzu Malaysia's D-Max family has welcomed a new member, as the renowned automaker announces the launch of the D-Max Double Cab 1.9-litre 4x2 Manual Low Ride pick-up truck.

Positioned as an efficient, low-cost solution for businesses, service providers, and fleet operators seeking urban transport, the D-Max Double Cab strikes the perfect balance between functionality and affordability, catering to the unique needs of its targeted market segment.

Pricing list as follows:

Individual Private: RM92,199.20 (without insurance)

Company Private: RM92,399.20 (without insurance)

Company Commercial: RM92,254.00 (without insurance)

Main parts of this model is the comfortable 78cm above ground, around 5 percent lower than the high ride’s load height. Apart from easier loading and unloading of heavy goods, accessibility over the sill is also greater, thus crew members can easily retrieve items from the spacious cargo bed that boasts a payload capacity of 930kgs.

For the overall looks, it serves sporty looks as a stylish front bumper finished in body-coloured Splash White being offered. Embedded in the bumper is a fog lamp cum DRL for greater road presence. Halogen headlights offer penetrating illumination and include a follow-me-home function. The vehicle rides on stylish 16-inch alloy wheels featuring 215/70 R16 tyres.

For convenience, the door mirrors are power adjusted while the four windows are electrically-operated. The central locking system is speed-activated with an override button that is conveniently located for the driver to select.

Inside, fabric seats provide long hours of comfort while remaining easy to maintain. For further comfort of the driver, the steering column is adjustable for both tilt and reach while the instrument panel offers clear information through its large dials and 3.5-inch multi-information display.

A single-DIN audio player is able to play back a multitude of music codecs through its USB port, allowing hours of entertainment on long journeys. A 12-volt power socket in front ensures phones and other devices remain well charged throughout the day.

To ensure the safety of the team and the cargo, Isuzu has developed the third-generation D-Max to meet the most stringent safety standards. The new D-Max Low Ride is no exception, featuring a host of passive and active safety features that has earned the truck an ASEAN ANCAP 5-stars rating.

Added to this, the vehicle also features Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Hill Descent Control (HDC) making this a very stable and easy to drive vehicle.

Performance is derived from the award-winning 1.9-litre RZ4E-TC engine that produces a healthy 150PS of power and more significantly, 350Nm of torque