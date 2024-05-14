Isuzu Malaysia launches new D-Max for 2024 starting from RM99k to RM158k - new look, upgraded tech

Isuzu Malaysia have launched the new D-Max, which has been pretty thoroughly refreshed for 2024 with upgrades to equipment levels and a fresh take on its exterior design and some interior revisions to boot. Now priced from RM98,949 for the entry-level S-Cab variant to RM157,938 for the range-topping double-cab X-Terrain.

Isuzu D-Max 1.9L 4x4 MT Single - RM98,949

Isuzu D-Max 3.0L 4x4 MT Single - RM105,888

Isuzu D-Max 1.9L 4x4 MT Standard - RM109,599

Isuzu D-Max 1.9L 4x2 AT Plus - RM109,499

Isuzu D-Max 1.9L 4x4 AT Standard - RM116,999

Isuzu D-Max 1.9L 4x4 AT Premium - RM134,649

Isuzu D-Max 3.0L 4x4 AT Premium - RM141,138

Isuzu D-Max 3.0L 4x4 AT X-Terrain - RM157,938

We had previously seen new-look D-Max last month at the Bangkok Motor Show with Isuzu wasting little time bringing the updated truck further down south into Malaysia, initially teasing its arrival earlier in May.

Mechanically and in terms of the variants on offer, there are no changes to the D-Max for 2024. Two turbodiesel powerplants return, all with Euro-4 compliance, starting with the 1.9-litre (RZ4E-TC) BluePower with 150PS and 350Nm while further up the food chain we find the 190PS/450Nm 3.0-litre unit (4JJ3-TCX).

Starting with the obvious, this latest refresh of the 3rd-generation D-Max gives it a substantial facelift with reshaped headlights (with new daytime running light signatures), revised grille and bumper up front.

Similar changes have found their way onto the D-Max’s rear end as well with a more aggressively styled tail light cluster to flank a new tailgate design, but otherwise the D-Max is as familiar as we’ve known it, at least in terms of looks.

Naturally, the X-Terrain boasts the most pronounced aesthetic upgrade among all the 2024 D-Max variants, and it even gets new 18-inch ‘Tough Style’ alloys and an exclusive exterior colour to further distinguish it: Namibu Orange Mica, which replaces the discontinued Valencia Orange.

Inside, the changes aren’t nearly as evident as on the exterior. The dashboard is pretty identical, as do the switchgear and trim, though the latter has been altered to remove some of the dual tone aspects on the X-Terrain, replacing brown leather with a soft-touch material in ‘Miura’ pattern on the door panel.

Speaking of which, the brown leather seats have also been replace with black upholstery. Elsewhere within the cabin there is a new design meter cluster as well as a new touchscreen infotainment screens - 9-inch for the Premium/Auto Plus 4x2, 10-inch for the X-Terrain. Both receive support for wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto.

On the safety front, the D-Max X-Terrain has had its ALLSIGHT active safety suite upgraded as well, adding Rear Cross Traffic Brake (RCTB) to complement the existing Rear Cross Traffic Alert system. It also sports a new-generation stereo camera mounted up front with an expanded field of view of 120-degrees (over the previous 40-degrees), allowing the system to better detect vehicles, objects, even pedestrians in its periphery.

Also specific to the X-Terrain’s equipment list is a new 360-degree Around View Monitor, now with added 3D imaging (the D-Max Premium gets a 2D capable AVM) for dynamic viewing angles and improved visibility.

Lastly, another headlining new feature here is the inclusion of the new Rough Terrain Mode, though this is also available on the Premium and Standard variants.

Accessible from a dedicated button next to the gear selector, the new mode can be thought of as an advanced traction control system that uses the D-Max’s engine and braking system to reduce slip and enhance grip levels over many types of loose surfaces regardless of the vehicle running in 2WD or 4WD.