Isuzu raises the bar on safety and convenience with standard reverse cameras in entire D-Max double cab range

Isuzu is taking the safety and convenience of driving the D-Max pick-up truck to the next level by introducing reverse cameras as a standard feature across the entire Isuzu double cab range.

With this upgrade, parking challenges will be a thing of the past, especially when dealing with bulky loads that the D-Max handles with ease.

Responding to feedback from traders who prioritise the added security of a parking aid in their trucks, Isuzu has made a significant update to its base Standard 1.9-litre versions. While the range-topping X-Terrain and high-specification Premium variants have already enjoyed this feature, the reverse camera is now included as a standard feature in the base Standard models.

“With the immense capability of our pick-up trucks, the Isuzu D-Max continues to appeal to those who

depend on them heavily on a daily basis. By providing these users with a factory-fitted solution for their

parking needs, not only do we help protect their investments, it also ensures that their vehicles continue to remain mobile reliably and safely,” said Isuzu Malaysia’s Chief Operating Officer Kenkichi Sogo.

Isuzu takes pride in being the first manufacturer in Malaysia to offer reverse cameras as a standard feature across its entire double cab pick-up truck range.

The reverse camera is neatly placed next to the tailgate handle, and the images are transmitted to a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment head unit in the 1.9-litre Standard model. This unit also includes Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for music playback when paired with modern smartphones.

To cater to the needs of personal communication devices, the 1.9-litre Standard models are now equipped with two built-in USB ports up front – one Type A and one Type C – providing occupants with more charging options.

In terms of exterior differentiation, the new 1.9-litre Standard models feature body-colored door and tailgate handles, replacing the previous silver handles.

The enhanced Isuzu D-Max 1.9-litre Standard model is available with either a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox, with a marginal price increase of RM1,500.00 compared to the outgoing variant.

Prices for the D-Max start from RM 105,599.20 on the road without insurance in Peninsular Malaysia.

For more information on the impressive new Isuzu D-Max, visit pickuptruck.isuzu.net.my or https://www.facebook.com/ISUZU.DMax.Malaysia/.