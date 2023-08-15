Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. The HR-V might be faster but the Mitsubishi Xforce is rough-road ready, here's why

The HR-V might be faster but the Mitsubishi Xforce is rough-road ready, here's why

Auto News
 | 

The HR-V might be faster but the Mitsubishi Xforce is rough-road ready, here's why

Frequently, the substantial contrast between a great car and a lacklustre one can be attributed to its driving dynamics rather than its features. This is where the finesse of suspension tuning takes centre stage, and Mitsubishi Motors has embraced this strategy, particularly evident in the development of the Xforce.

Hiroshi Nagaoka, the Executive Vice President of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC), shed light on this process, stating, "Basically, how Mitsubishi Motors tune the suspension for ASEAN is based on what kind of roads and customer behaviour we encounter. In that sense, the road surface in ASEAN is rather rough compared to, for example, Japan, so we need to be prepared for that."

2023 Mitsubishi Xforce

Nagaoka continued, "Not just undulation, but also big potholes. We need to make the suspension very soft. Also, considering flood and water on the roads, it's better to have higher ground clearance. These two are very important points".

This necessitates a suspension system with a higher degree of softness. Furthermore, in light of potential floods and waterlogged roads, it is advantageous to offer greater ground clearance. These two factors emerge as pivotal considerations.

2023 Mitsubishi Xforce

This unique tuning for ASEAN roads is vividly embodied in the dimensions of the Xforce. Its impressive ground clearance of 222 mm significantly outpaces its closest rival, the Honda HR-V, which boasts a ground clearance of 196 mm.

"On the highway, if its too much softer suspension, it's not too good. Balancing soft suspension and stability on the highways are the key for the ASEAN market," elucidated Nagaoka, who also oversees MMC's engineering division.

2023 Mitsubishi Xforce

Drawing from a rich heritage in rallying, Mitsubishi is keenly aware of the paramount importance of delivering class-leading comfort. This legacy, exemplified by the Xpander, positions the Xforce on a promising trajectory, poised to embrace similar success.

Related Tags
Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia Mitsubishi Xforce 2023 Mitsubishi Xpander Xforce Malaysia
Print
Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party