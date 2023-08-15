The HR-V might be faster but the Mitsubishi Xforce is rough-road ready, here's why

Frequently, the substantial contrast between a great car and a lacklustre one can be attributed to its driving dynamics rather than its features. This is where the finesse of suspension tuning takes centre stage, and Mitsubishi Motors has embraced this strategy, particularly evident in the development of the Xforce.

Hiroshi Nagaoka, the Executive Vice President of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC), shed light on this process, stating, "Basically, how Mitsubishi Motors tune the suspension for ASEAN is based on what kind of roads and customer behaviour we encounter. In that sense, the road surface in ASEAN is rather rough compared to, for example, Japan, so we need to be prepared for that."

Nagaoka continued, "Not just undulation, but also big potholes. We need to make the suspension very soft. Also, considering flood and water on the roads, it's better to have higher ground clearance. These two are very important points".

This necessitates a suspension system with a higher degree of softness. Furthermore, in light of potential floods and waterlogged roads, it is advantageous to offer greater ground clearance. These two factors emerge as pivotal considerations.

This unique tuning for ASEAN roads is vividly embodied in the dimensions of the Xforce. Its impressive ground clearance of 222 mm significantly outpaces its closest rival, the Honda HR-V, which boasts a ground clearance of 196 mm.

"On the highway, if its too much softer suspension, it's not too good. Balancing soft suspension and stability on the highways are the key for the ASEAN market," elucidated Nagaoka, who also oversees MMC's engineering division.

Drawing from a rich heritage in rallying, Mitsubishi is keenly aware of the paramount importance of delivering class-leading comfort. This legacy, exemplified by the Xpander, positions the Xforce on a promising trajectory, poised to embrace similar success.