Editor's Pick
  4. Jaecoo begins deliver 500 unit Jaecoo C9 SUV Coupe to dealership nationwide

Auto News
 | 

Jaecoo revealed the successful delivery of the first 500 units of its flagship C9 Premium Off-road SUV Coupe to dealerships across the nation.

 

Jaecoo Malaysia Vice President, Emily Lek said that this marks the positive reception for the C9

 

“ We’re ready to take our customers on the next phase of their ownership journey with Jaecoo with the support of our extensive network of exceptional dealers. In view of the dynamic automotive market outlook.

 

“Jaecoo is looking forward to steadily contributing to the healthy growth of the industry as a whole, which ultimately benefits consumers,” she said.

 

The C9 Premium Off-road SUV Coupe All-wheel Drive (AWD) variant is priced at RM188,800, while the Two-wheel Drive (2WD) variant is priced at RM168,800. All C9 SUV Coupe vehicles come with a with a seven-year warranty* or up to 150,000km mileage.

 

While a few Southeast Asian automotive markets experienced an overall decline in sales in 2024, others like Malaysia, Philippines, and Singapore, bucked the trend by showcasing positive growth. Over the past few months, Jaecoo has been listed among brands that have captured national and international market attention for making good strides with its SUV products.

 

For more details about Jaecoo Malaysia, visit their official website and keep up to date by following Jaecoo Malaysia social platforms.

 

Print

Related News

Comments

