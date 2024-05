The highly anticipated Jaecoo J7 is coming to Malaysia very soon, with an estimated price of RM150,000 for the 2WD variant and RM160,000 for the AWD variant.

Jaecoo J7 Price in Malaysia

There is no official pricing for the Jaecoo J7 yet. However, according to the sources we found, here are the estimated prices for each variant below:

Jaecoo J7 2WD variant: RM150,000

Jaecoo J7 AWD variant: RM160,000

Jaecoo J7 Expected Release Date

The expected launch date of the J7 is by the first half of 2024 (H1 2024), which could be May or June 2024, so stay tuned for more updates on the release date. Fun fact, this makes us, Malaysia the first Southeast Asian country to welcome this premium off-road SUV.

Jaecoo J7 Specs and Performance

Jaecoo Malaysia will be bringing in two specs of the Jaecoo J7 which are the AWD (All Wheel-Drive) variant and the 2WD (2 Wheel-Drive) variant. Other than the difference in the drivetrain, one more thing that sets these two variants apart is Jaecoo’s own developed ARDIS (All Road Drive Intelligent System) which gave the AWD variant 7 driving modes to tackle a wide variety of terrains and even numerous extreme off-road conditions, including roller ramp, articulation test, and ridge crossings. The 7 driving modes are Eco, Sport, Normal, Snow, Sand, Mud, and Off-road. On the other hand, the 2WD variant only comes with 3 standard driving modes: Eco, Sport, and Normal.

Putting those aside, both variants share the same body, features, and specifications. Let’s dive further.



Jaecoo J7 Dimensions

The Jaecoo J7 measures 4,500mm in length, 1,865mm in width, and 1,690mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,672mm. This puts it in the same size category as the Honda CR-V and bigger than the Range Rover Evoque, however, slightly smaller than the 3rd Gen Range Rover Sport and Mazda CX-5.

To tackle uneven surfaces Jaecoo J7 boasts a 200 mm ground clearance, an approach angle of 21 degrees, a departure angle of 29 degrees, and a wading depth capability of 600mm for confident navigation through water crossings. Additionally, the J7 is able to support a towing capacity of up to 1,300kg and a roof load capacity of 75 kg.

Jaecoo J7 Performance

Both the 2WD and AWD variants will feature a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-four petrol engine, delivering 194hp and 290Nm of torque. Paired with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission), the Jaecoo J7 can achieve a 0-100km/h acceleration in just 8.0 seconds.

Jaecoo J7 Fuel Consumption

Based on WLTP consumption ratings, the Jaecoo J7’s fuel consumption is recorded at 7.48 liters per 100 kilometers.

Jaecoo J7 Interior

Jump into the J7, and the fighter jet-like gear knob is probably the first thing that catches a user's attention. Aside from its aesthetics, the gear knob feels surprisingly good in the hand and is easy to operate. You’ll also find that the steering wheel is similar to those in the Chery Omoda 5 and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, but it features piano black physical buttons, which can be a bit of a fingerprint magnet.

The seven-seater SUV features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster along with a new W-HUD all-terrain head-up display. The head unit is a vertical 14.8-inch central display that supports wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Furthermore, the J7 comes with a 540-degree camera which shows not just the 360-degree view of the car, but also the undercarriage road conditions. This gave the users a more confident and blind-spot-free safety assurance on uneven surfaces, and navigating through narrow spaces. Situated below the head unit is a 50W wireless charging pad with an air-cooling vent that keeps the phone at optimal temperature while charging.

The cabin is spacious, and you'll find that most parts are made from soft-touch materials, complemented by attached 64-color ambient lighting. Besides that, the J7 has a panoramic sunroof, a 14-speaker Sony sound system, a dual-zone climate system with rear vents and controls, and powered front seats with a boss switch. Rear passengers will enjoy plenty of legroom, ensuring comfortable long-distance travel.

The J7 has 412 liters of boot space with the rear seats in place. However, some users have mentioned that the boot is a bit shallow, especially considering its role as a family SUV, despite the presence of a full-size spare tyre below. When the rear 60:40 seats are folded flat, the boot expands to 1,335 liters, capable of accommodating a double mattress measuring 1860 x 970mm.

Jaecoo J7 Exterior

Adhering to their philosophy of 'From Classic, Beyond Classic,' the Jaecoo J7 features a rugged yet sporty and boxy appearance. Many find that it has a mixture of the iconic Range Rover look, likely due to Jaecoo's collaboration with Land Rover in 2011 for technology sharing. Despite the resemblance, what sets it apart is its large, distinctive grille and its signature checkered-flag LED headlights, which complement its premium and minimalist body design. What makes it more premium, is the flush door handles, which the door handles stay hidden when the car is locked and in motion, and pop up when it is unlocked.

The Jaecoo J7 comes with 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels and red brake calipers with ventilated discs. Supporting the front wheels is the MacPherson Strut suspension, and the rear wheels are supported by a multi-link suspension.





Jaecoo J7 Safety Features

The Jaecoo J7 is equipped with impressive Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) functions, including:

Rear Collision Warning (RCW)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Rear Cross Traffic Braking (RCTB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Lane Changing Assistance (LCA)

Door Opening Warning (DOW)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Front Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)

Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK)

Intelligent Evasion System (IES)

Curve Speed Assistance (CSA)

Departure Ahead Inform (DAI)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

540 Panoramic Image (AVM)

Parking Assistance

Multi Collision Brake (MCB)

Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS)

On top of the 21 ADAS functions, the SUV also comes with:

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Hill Assist (HA)

Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) + Autohold

Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)

Brake Assist System (BAS) + Brake Override System (BOS)

Hill Descent Control (HDC)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Speed Limit Reminder

Electronic Speed Limit Settings

Start Assist (Hill Hold Control)

Jaecoo J7 Color Options

As for the color options, there are four options to choose from: Moonlight Silver, Carbon Crystal Black, Khaki White, and Model Green.

If you're interested in learning more about the Jaecoo J7, or its bigger brother, the J8, stay tuned to Carlist.my News. Planning to buy a brand new car or shop around for the best price? Click here to explore all your preferred car models and compare prices for the best deals."