Jaecoo to open 35 dealership outlets in Malaysia, Jaecoo J7 1.6T to be their first model

At the 2024 Malaysia Autoshow, Jaecoo Malaysia officially announced its partnership with 30 dedicated dealers. These dealers will operate a total of 35 dealerships nationwide, handling the distribution and aftersales of Jaecoo vehicles across central, northern, southern, and East Malaysia.

The Jaecoo brand’s entry into the Malaysian market can defined as a bit of a slow burn, but since their first preview held back in January, the premium off-road brand has been laying the groundwork to ensure the smooth rollout, ensuring a high quality end-to-end customer experience from the moment their debut model, the J7, officially makes its local premiere.

The brand also revealed that its dealership network is supported by a dedicated auto parts warehouse and a production plant in Malaysia.

“Hand-in-hand with our dealer partners, we are excited to deliver best-in-class vehicles equipped with innovative technology and the absolute best customer experience to the Malaysian market,” said Jaecoo Malaysia president Leo Chen.

Our investments encompass an ecosystem of strategically positioned dealers and comprehensive facilities, complemented by a strong team of service advisors and highly skilled technicians. This is the foundation of Jaecoo’s strength and a testament of our readiness to launch in Malaysia,” added Jaecoo Malaysia vice president Emily Lek.

Alongside this announcement, Jaecoo’s presence at the 2024 Malaysia Autoshow also featured the first public preview of the J6, a chic yet rugged all-electric SUV that’s slated to follow the J7 in terms of launch timeline.

That said, the J6 on display was a left-hand-drive model, with even estimated pricing yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the J7, powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, is expected to debut in Malaysia soon, is estimated to have a starting price of RM150,000 for the 2WD variant and RM160,000 for the AWD variant.