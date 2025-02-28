Japanese tuner butchered a Lamborghini Diablo V12 into a deformed "Beast"

Japan is home to many legendary bodywork shops, including RAUH-Welt BEGRIFF (RWB), Liberty Walk, and Pandem/Rocket Bunny, just to name a few. But one particular company, Value Progress, may have taken the concept of “progress” a little too far with their re-skinned Lamborghini Diablo, called “The Beast.”

Founded in 1955, Value Progress didn’t establish itself as a custom car builder until 1999. Since then, the company has created several custom-built cars for clients and motor shows like Tokyo Auto Salon. They've even won awards for their quirky creations, including the cute “TOY BOX Amina” and the bizarre “DragStar F1.” But with “The Beast,” it’s safe to say that this is one car that words can hardly do justice.

The philosophies behind this build were seemingly straightforward: “to create a super super sports car made in Japan” and “to surprise people with its exterior style and shock them even more when they drive it.” While we’re not entirely convinced it qualifies as a “super super sports car,” there’s no doubt it will surprise anyone who lays eyes on it.

Allegedly inspired by “Bosozoku” car culture, Value Progress might have been sniffing lines during the design process, resulting in something that resembles Michael Keaton’s Batmobile from the 90s.

Every nook and cranny, except for the windshield, has been tinkered with. Vents upon vents, folds upon folds, are scattered across the body like an overzealous attempt at aerodynamics. The most "normal" modification is the quad center-mounted exhaust, similar to the one found on a Pagani.

Unfortunately, that’s where the elegance ends, with the rear diffuser’s excessive fins evoking the image of a hair comb more than a high-performance car component. The overall look is less “supercar” and more like the EVA-02 from *Neon Genesis Evangelion* was forcibly transformed into….. this. Even Asuka would probably refuse to be seen in this thing.

The only redeeming feature is that Value Progress didn't mess with the car’s original chassis. The modifications are limited to a “first-class” suspension and a braking system that “stops reliably”. So, while the aesthetics may be polarizing, the car will likely perform similarly to a stock Lamborghini Diablo in terms of power and speed.

Lamborghini Diablo Specs:

- 5.7L NA V12

- 485 hp

- 580 Nm

- Top Speed: 325 km/h

- 0 - 100 km/h: 4.5s

- RWD

- 6-speed Manual Transmission

As of now, no interior shots have been released, and Value Progress has yet to confirm whether more copies of “The Beast” will be made. Let’s hope this remains a one-off, because the thought of more Diablos being converted into this monstrosity is truly unsettling.

