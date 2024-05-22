Jetour to enter Malaysian market with the Dashing and X70 Plus SUVs

The Malaysia Autoshow 2024 saw the public debut of the Jetour brand hailing from China.

Coming in hot with plans to penetrate the local automotive scene, Jetour will start its efforts with two very interesting SUVs, the Dashing and the X70 Plus.

Starting with the Jetour Dashing, this five-seater SUV with a premium facade will offer an interesting challenge against the likes of the Toyota Corolla Cross and Honda CR-V with somewhat similar exterior dimensions.

As for firepower, the Jetour Dashing will run a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo engine that is said to produce 156PS and 230Nm of torque mated to a six-speed DCT transmission. This will be the same for both variants of the Dashing - Prime and Signature.

It is also expected that the base Jetour Dashing Prime will kick it off strong with respectable specs and features such as an all-LED lighting system, keyless entry and push start with remote engine start, leather seats, twin 10.25-inch screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus more.

The Signature gets all of the stated above plus other premium amenities such as a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a host of active safety assist systems.

As for the more controversial Jetour X70-Plus name-wise, the seven-seater B-segment SUV is closer to the Proton X90 in terms of size as compared to Proton's X70.

The Jetour X70 Plus is also said to be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo engine that produces 150PS and 230Nm of torque - the same as the Jetour Dashing five-seater SUV.

No word on pricing just yet, but more information will be revealed as we get closer to the second quarter of 2024.

Both the Jetour Dashing and X70 Plus are on display at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024. Head over to MAEPS Serdang before 26 May 2024 and check them out for yourselves, definitely nice on the eyes.