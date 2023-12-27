JLR primes the 2024 Range Rover Evoque for its January arrival in Malaysia. PHEV incoming?

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia (JLRM) is set to introduce the refreshed Range Rover Evoque in January 2024. First unveiled on the international stage this past June, it features some significant alterations to the SUV's design unveiled in June this year.

Externally, this new Evoque displays a new grille that mirrors the design seen in other Land Rover models like the new 5th-generation Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and the Range Rover Velar. Additionally, it boasts new Pixel LED headlamps with updated daytime running lights, along with revised rear taillights.

With regard to its interior, the new Evoque takes inspiration from the larger Velar by adopting a more minimal dashboard layout, omitting the previous dual-screen setup in favour of a single 11.4-inch curved touchscreen running the Pivi Pro interface, streamlining the interior while increasing storage space and making room for an integrated a wireless charging pad.

While specific powertrain details weren't disclosed, JLRM confirmed the Evoque will utilise the new Ingenium line of turbocharged petrol engines.

The current variants, P200 and P250, both feature a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine in two states of tune, generating either 200PS and 320Nm (P200) or a beefier 249 PS and 365 Nm (P250), mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox from ZF and their Efficient Driveline all-wheel drive system.

In addition to the mild-hybrid assisted petrol engine, it's very possible - even likely - that we'll also be seeing the Evoque's entry into our market as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) for the first time as the P300E.

To offer the public an early look at the updated Range Rover Evoque as well as to showcase their range of other models, JLRM will be hosting a preview during a roadshow at Bangsar Shopping Centre between January 3rd to 7th, 2024.