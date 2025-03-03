Johor Motorsports Racing Team to field Corvette Z06 GT3.R for 2025 season piloted by Johor princes

After racing the Mercedes AMG GT3 series of cars with Triple Eight Race Engineering and Mercedes-AMG for a long 6-years, Johor Motorsports Racing (JMR) has taken its sights to the US for the 2025 season.

Enter the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R, JMR’s newest car built by the iconic American Constructor – Chevrolet. This momentous occasion will make JMR the first team in Asia to race the cars in the GT World Challenge Asia and Asian Le Mans Series (ALMS).

With 2 units being brought into the nation, the two Johor princes – Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim – will be racing the cars and are hopeful for a long and successful collaboration ahead.

More about the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R:

- 5.5L Flat Plane V8, Dry Sump

- Xtrac 6-speed gearbox

- 500hp - 600hp (depending on series regulations)

- Fully Homologated FIA safety cage and crash safety systems

- Bosch MS6.4 ECU

- Bosch DDU11 (display only)

- Bosch PBX90 Power Controller

- Bosch M5 ABS

- Quick-fill Fuel Fill

- AP Racing Calipers/Rotors/Pedals

- Optimized suspension and driveline systems

Ever since JMR’s debut in 2019, the royal brothers have seen notable success, having won three championship titles and 53 podium finishes with Triple Eight Race Engineering and Mercedes-AMG.

Their most accomplished year was in 2022 where they won the GT World Challenge Asia Team and Pro-Am Drivers’ Championship along with the GT Australia Endurance Championship.

Now, with a mid-engined layout and the American spirit, will we see an even better performance compared to their time with Mercedes-AMG?

If you’re feeling spirited with this collaboration, you can find yourself a C8 Corvette too by checking out Corvette listings in Carlist.my.

