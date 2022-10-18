JPJ doubling down on non-compliant commercial vehicles

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will be increasing its efforts against non-compliant commercial vehicles that are involved in accidents.

Any commercial vehicle that has been involved in a road accident will go through JPJ's Safety Inspection and Audit Report (JISA). Any red flags that compromise the safety of road users will be dealt with severely.

JPJ's director-general, Datul Zailani Hashim, has stated that a lot of aspects will be looked into from the commercial vehicle's last periodic inspection at PUSPAKOM, as well as if there are any signs of exceeded load.

Fines up to RM500,000 if found guilty

In a report posted by The Malay Mail, Datuk Zailani stated that "We will also check the vehicle to see if it exceeded 35% of the permitted load (BDM) and if found guilty, the individual involved can also be fined up to RM500,000 under Section 57(1)(b) )(vi) Land Public Transport Act (APAD) 2010."

“I would also like to remind commercial vehicles such as lorries or trailers not to rush on ‘trips’ or carry overloaded items because it will affect the vehicle when braking. What is more important is the safety of the other road users," commented Datuk Zailani.