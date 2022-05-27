Kia EV6 GT Line In Malaysia - Launching Soon!

The Kia EV6 has been spotted yet again and this time we managed to get a bit closer to the hotly anticipated EV.

The sighting of Kia's futuristic flagship electric vehicle is starting to get more frequent now, indicating that an official launch of the vehicle is starting to gather pace.

Displayed at the KIA-PGM Championship 2022 at Glenmarie Golf & Country club, the official distributor of Kia vehicles in Malaysia, Dinamikjaya Motors Sdn. Bhd really did catch everyone off guard.

Kia's first EV model is on display for public viewing, and the sporty yet earth-friendly machine really got a lot of attention from those who were at the golf club. However, despite this exhibition, Kia has not disclosed much information regarding the vehicle.

Kia EV6 GT Line





The Kia EV6 parked in front of the golf course seems to be a GT Line variant identified by its GT Line badge at the rear, and black exterior finishes on the front, sides and back. We can't confirm whether this will be the exact vehicle that we'll get in Malaysia, but we're pretty sure Kia Malaysia will bring a few different variants.

The face of the EV6 is highlighted with a slim "Tiger Nose" design, along with a matching pair of triangular LED lights. The bottom is also fitted with a piano black grille at the centre, flanked by some foglights at the sides.

From the side, the EV, which is equipped with 20-inch two-tone wheels, comes with black coloured window frames to give the effect of a floating roof. However, the most striking exterior feature of the vehicle is definitely at the back, as it comes with a futuristic lighting design that sees the taillight stretch all the way from one end of the bumper to the other.

Performance of the Kia EV6

In other markets, the EV is available in a single rear-wheel drive (RWD) electric motor model or a twin electric motor with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

In terms of performance, the Long Range version is available in rear two-wheel drive with 225 hp and 350 Nm, while the AWD variant has 321 hp and 605 Nm of torque which allows it to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 5.2 seconds.

There's also the upcoming Kia EV6 GT, a Kia like no other, which comes with 580 PS and 740 Nm of torque. This enables the EV6 to surge up to 100km/h from a standstill in just 3.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 260km/h - now that's supercar type performance.

Apparently, the GT-Line EV6 displayed at the gold club is said to be a 77.4 kWh battery EV6, with a range of up to 506km on a single charge, but we'll have to wait for Kia Malaysia to release some official information to confirm the specs.

Price of the EV6 in Malaysia?

When we asked the person who was there chaperoning the car, the individual said the car might be priced around RM350k, but that too is not official, so we'll just have to take that with a pinch of salt. However, we do expect the Kia EV6 to be priced higher than its cousin, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which retails between RM200k- RM260k.

The order books are also about to be opened, so visit your nearest Kia dealership for more information regarding the EV6. They are a bit like hotcakes, so if you want one, you must hurry!