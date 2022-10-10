Kia EV6 - The Future of EVs in Malaysia, Now

Transitioning to EVs or electric cars in 2022 is the next evolution of automotive mobility, and with cars like the Kia EV6, moving away from internal combustion or ICE is getting more and more convincing.

Kia's latest EV offering comes in the form of the Kia EV6 GT-Line, and judging by the looks alone, you can easily understand why it has won many awards worldwide like the 2022 Red Dot "Best of the Best Car Design" as well as the 2022 European Car of the Year.

But is it just the awards? Is the Kia EV6 more than that?

Dressed to impress - "Opposites United" design philosophy

Kia's design language has progressed by leaps and bounds and the demand for the Kia EV6 around the globe shows that this particular EV is certainly unique, tasteful, and yet in terms of design, not too overwhelming on the senses.

Optimising the brand's latest design philosophy called "Opposites United", the Kia EV6 portrays its futuristic design elements and tech features seamlessly together whilst showcasing its human-centred nature - a balance of sharp elements and smooth lines that make the Kia EV6 a very desirable BEV to own.

By combining several key highlights like Kia's 'Tiger Nose Grille' and its 'Digital Tiger Face' daytime-running lights, the Kia EV6 evokes a new visual identity within its segment and it's further amplified when seen in real life. Truly a head-turner, this car!

Crossover-inspired side profile

Even the side profile of the Kia EV6 portrays a futuristic crossover-inspired vehicle that combines a great balance of beautiful design as well as functional aerodynamics. This is most outstanding thanks to its swept-back windshield upfront and sloping rear C-pillars.

Those combined with other exterior features like the rear spoiler, curved LED tail lights, 20-inch wheels, and a premium selection of body colours certainly make the Kia EV6 a worthy BEV to own with a stunning exterior design that'll stand the test of time.

Spacious interior for five

If the exterior is not enough to convince you, perhaps its interior will sway you swiftly into getting an EV6. The Kia EV6 offers a more spacious interior setup which is further enhanced with some very comfortable features for your everyday drives.

The first thing that you'll notice is its Relaxion comfort front seats which offer a more comfortable sitting position by relieving pressure on the hips and lower back, especially when adjusted to Relaxion Mode, when the EV6 is stationary. This helps to reduce fatigue and discomfort, which is something that normal conventional seats have a hard time delivering.

The driver, in particular, gets to enjoy the EV6's curved widescreen which comprises a 12.3-inch cluster display and a similarly-sized centre information display. This allows the driver to fully immerse in the EV6's driving experience whilst enjoying maximum visibility.

Other interior highlights include a wide sunroof for a greater sense of space, a 14-speaker Meridian premium sound system, 12.3” infotainment climate control with a capacitive touchscreen, and cargo space that can be expanded up to 1,300 litres when you pull the remote release lever for the second-row seats. Utilitarian? Check.

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Kia is aware that the EV6 needs to provide the ultimate level of safety for its occupants as well as other road users and even pedestrians. When it comes to safety, the Kia EV6 comes with the latest Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technologies.

Confined spaces like tight parking lots can easily be maneuvered thanks to its Surround View Monitor (SVM) which comes with multiple cameras that offer a 360° overhead view around the car. There's also the Safe Exit Assist (SEA) feature that helps to warn of any approaching vehicle from the rear when you open the door to exit the car.

If you find that another car is parked too close for you to enter, the Kia EV6's Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) function can help to get you out of that tight jam with ease. With a simple click and hold of the remote key fob, you can remotely instruct the Kia EV6 to reverse park or move forward.

While driving, the presence of the Kia EV6's Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) with Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) all help to detect, warn, and avoid any possible collisions that may happen in different driving scenarios.

320hp & 605Nm of torque with 506km range

If performance is of particular priority to you, the Kia EV6's dual-motor electric powertrain with all-wheel-drive and e-Shift transmission offers power in abundance. The dual e-motors produce 320hp and 605Nm of torque with a 0-100km/h sprint of just 5.2 seconds.

The range can be pushed up to 506km (WLTP cycle) thanks to its large 77.4kWh battery pack, which supports both AC and DC charging. If you find a 350kW DC fast-charger, just connect it via its CCS2 port and 10-80% can be achieved in just 18 minutes.

On a more conventional charge, the Kia EV6 supports up to 11kW of AC charging via its Type 2 connector. 7 hours 20 minutes (10%-100%) is all you need to get it fully charged and ready to go. Plug it in before bed and you’re fully charged by the time you wake up.

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) to power other electrical items

The Kia EV6 is built on the advanced E-GMP (Electric–Global Modular Platform) platform and has some very interesting tricks up its sleeve. One of them that no other car can match is the V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) function.

Once you select either the EV Ready or Utility mode, the Kia EV6 offers 3.6kW to charge or power any lifestyle accessories like your laptop or phone charger. This can be done via its outlet located at the base of the rear seat or a V2L connector through its charging outlet. In other words, the Kia EV6 can function as a huge power bank when needed.

A small price to pay for Earth's future

Priced at RM300,668 (on-the-road excluding insurance), visit any of Kia’s authorised showrooms located nationwide to find out more about the EV6. Additionally, there's going to be a Kia Roadshow happening at Sunway Pyramid's Blue Concourse from 12-16 October 2022. The future of EVs is now, and there's no hotter model out there right now than the Kia EV6.

Each and every Kia EV6 comes with a 5-year Manufacturer Warranty or 150,000km and a battery warranty of up to seven years or 150,000km (whichever comes first).

