Kia says goodbye to the Stinger with the final 'Tribute Edition'

Kia is closing off its Stinger production line for good with the launch of its final and limited-run model, the Kia Stinger Tribute Edition.

Designed to pay homage to the brand's high-performance vision, the Stinger has been making waves ever since its inception back in 2017 and the following year went it entered the Malaysian market. To make way for the future that is electric, Kia Stinger's production finally comes to an end. Oppa is sad.

1,000 units to go into production

The final Kia Stinger Tribute Edition production line will be limited to only 1,000 units worldwide. No word on the pricing just yet, but if one happens to come to Malaysia, rest assured that it'll be way beyond the RM300,000 mark.

Based on the Kia Stinger 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 GT variant (which was priced at around RM310,000 when it was first launched in Malaysia back in 2018), the exterior has been 'refreshed' with blacked-out parts for its side mirrors, Brembo brake calipers, and 19-inch wheels.

Customers can opt between the current Ascot Green paint finish or the newly-introduced Moonscape Matte Gray - a colour that was added as part of the Kia Stinger's final send-off.

According to Chang Sung Ryu, Senior Vice President and Head of Purchase CX Design Sub-division, "The Stinger Tribute Edition denotes an important chapter in the story of Kia’s high-performance ethos. Featuring an exclusive color and interior trim never before seen on the sedan, it also serves as a fitting celebration of the Stinger’s contribution to the Kia brand."

Bespoke Terracotta brown leather

Kia also introduced a brand-new interior trim for the Stinger Tribute Edition which comprises mainly the bespoke Terracotta brown leather that is found covering the sport seats, steering wheel, door side trim, and handles. A carbon-effect finish for the console was added to complement the whole Terracotta theme.

A numbered door sill plate on the driver's side will also be added to showcase the Tribute Edition's authentication of exclusivity in case anyone asks. Firepower is maintained at 370PS and 510Nm of torque as well as its eight-speed automatic transmission.

Annyeonghi gaseyo, Mr. Stinger.